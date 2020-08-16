Watch: Bull chases firefighters battling California wildfires

As firefighters across California are racing against time to control the spreading wildfires, a group of first responders had an unusual encounter at work— a raging bull. A group of firemen were seen running away as a longhorn bull charged towards them while they were busy clearing a road.

In a video shared by the Ventura County Fire Department, captured from one of the fire trucks, the bull they called as ‘Ferdinand’ was seen running downhill as the crew members were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing. Sharing the clip, in a tongue-in-cheek post, Ventura County Fire Department wrote on Facebook: “Ferdinand the Bull wasn’t clowning around”.

The incident took place when the department was battling the Lake Fire Friday. The footage showed around four men all wearing protective gears running away from the animal, keeping away from its sharp horns. “Oh my God,” one firefighter is heard in the clip filmed from inside a fire truck.

Watch the video here:

As the footage was shared, many residents said that the bull is locally known as Maxwell and was probably running away too scared by the flames and didn’t exactly mean to scare away rescue workers. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident and the bull was seen walking away from the place where engines were parked.

Later in the day, LA County firefighters’ Instagram account featured a bull similar to Ferdinand. “This sweet boy is safe and resting comfortably,” the department posted.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection listed more than a dozen active fire incidents across the state Friday, although some were older ones that had not been completely contained, NBC News reported.

**Update** #LakeFire is currently 17,862 acres and 12% containment. Over one hundred lighting strikes caused spotting, which quickly spread the fire generating several large-scale fires that compromised current and proposed containment lines. pic.twitter.com/ekDzwXkraE — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 16, 2020

The so-called Lake Fire was just 12 per cent contained as of Saturday morning, and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred more than 23 square miles (59.5 square kilometers) of brush and trees. Fire officials said 21 buildings had been destroyed, including at least five homes. The blaze was in the Angeles National Forest near Lake Hughes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd