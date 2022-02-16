Long table between Putin and German Chancellor sparks memes online

The long table Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sat on during discussions over the Ukraine crisis has grabbed all the attention. Photographs of Putin and Scholz sitting opposite to each other with the glistening six metres long table Tuesday has been doing rounds on social media. The length of the table has now sparked memes and jokes galore online.

Scholz gets the long-table treatment from Putin at the Kremlin. (Can't tell if the table is longer than it was for Macron) pic.twitter.com/oy2MmfVSnU — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) February 15, 2022

Netizens came up with humorous content and memes. One of the users said Ikea can name one of their long tables after Putin.

France24 reported the six-metre (20 foot) long lacquered wood table is officially used to maintain social distance between Putin and his guests keeping with Covid protocols. The Russian president has been maintaining a “strict health bubble”. Last week, Putin sat with French President Emmanuel Macron at the same table.

Putin denied plans of Ukraine invasion and was quoted as saying by AP that Moscow is ready for talks with the US and Nato on limits for missile deployments and military transparency. After the meeting with Scholz, Putin said the US and Nato rejected Moscow’s demand to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of the military alliance, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe.

However, it is the table that has got netizens talking and laughing. “It is obvious that he is more and more alone,” independent political analyst Konstantin Kalachev was quoted as saying by AFP. “This loneliness is obvious, it seems he no longer cares what other people think of him,” Kalachev added.

Another photograph of Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov conversing on that same table surfaced before this. However, during the meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, they shook hands, sat close to each other with only a small coffee table in between, as per Reuters report.