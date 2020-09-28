scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 28, 2020
MUST READ

Watch: As 10 pm curfew kicks in, people in London hold ‘impromptu’ party at Oxford Circus

"Day two of a 10 pm curfew: Oxford Circus has turned into an impromptu party," tweeted journalist Charlie Haynes while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 28, 2020 6:02:28 pm
coronavirus, covid-19, coronavirus cases london, london, Oxford Circus, Oxford Circus viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe 6-second clip features a huge crowd singing and dancing at the location without anyone practising social distancing. (Source:Charlie Haynes/ Twitter)

Amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the UK, a video showing people crowding the Oxford Circus in London while throwing social distancing caution to the wind has gone viral, prompting angry reactions among netizens.

“Day two of a 10 pm curfew: Oxford Circus has turned into an impromptu party,” tweeted journalist Charlie Haynes while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media. The six-second clip shows a huge crowd singing and dancing at the circus in total disregard of  social distancing norms.

Watch the video here:

Haynes also shared another video of the “impromptu party” along with the caption, “It really is packed here.”

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one million times. According to The Evening Standard, the London government has regulated certain businesses such as restaurants and pubs to close post 10 pm till 5 am. The country has been reporting over 5,000 cases for the past few weeks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement