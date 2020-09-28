Watch: As 10 pm curfew kicks in, people in London hold ‘impromptu’ party at Oxford Circus

The 6-second clip features a huge crowd singing and dancing at the location without anyone practising social distancing. (Source:Charlie Haynes/ Twitter)

Amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the UK, a video showing people crowding the Oxford Circus in London while throwing social distancing caution to the wind has gone viral, prompting angry reactions among netizens.

“Day two of a 10 pm curfew: Oxford Circus has turned into an impromptu party,” tweeted journalist Charlie Haynes while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media. The six-second clip shows a huge crowd singing and dancing at the circus in total disregard of social distancing norms.

Watch the video here:

Day two of a 10pm curfew: Oxford Circus has turned into an impromptu party pic.twitter.com/YTCVdf3GAl — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) September 25, 2020

Haynes also shared another video of the “impromptu party” along with the caption, “It really is packed here.”

Pretty cool crowd though pic.twitter.com/1JTQTlX9Ku — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) September 25, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one million times. According to The Evening Standard, the London government has regulated certain businesses such as restaurants and pubs to close post 10 pm till 5 am. The country has been reporting over 5,000 cases for the past few weeks.

Thats exactly why we (London) will be in full lockdown by next Friday with bars completely shut. All because people cant take some personal responsibility! — Christiekelly (@Christiekellyl1) September 25, 2020

We’ll be in full lockdown next week. — Natalia Sloam (@natscs18) September 25, 2020

And this is why London is a hot zone and probably next to go back into lockdown!

You can’t blame it all on a stupid rule of 10pm bar shutting.

What I see are crowds of stupid, selfish people! — Kevin in a limited & specific way 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@polbikers) September 26, 2020

We are going to continue living like this for months because people are too stubborn. — Mike (@mickmccarthy0) September 25, 2020

Pubs are under enough pressure. Surely the folk hanging around should disperse of their own accord. — TheThornwoodBar (@BarThornwood) September 25, 2020

That’ll be a London lockdown next It’s on the risk list….meanwhile here in Liverpool it’s complete silence — Jackie Rocks Celebrity Psychic #JRocks RADIOTV BLM (@jackietvpsychic) September 25, 2020

