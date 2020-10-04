Watch: Projection on London’s India House shows excerpts of Mahatma Gandhi’s life

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many calling the tribute "absolutely stunning." (Source: @authoramish/Twitter)

To pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, the London’s India House was lit up with popular quotes of the Indian leader. A video of the projection was shared on Twitter by Amish Tripath, the director of the Nehru Centre in London.

The video, tweeted by Tripath on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, begins with ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ — a devotional poem by Gujarati poet-saint Narsinh Mehta, which is said to be a favourite of Gandhi — playing in the background as the projections showed various excerpts from the leader’s life. “Video Projection on India House, London on 2nd October 2020,” wrote Tripath while sharing the clips.

Watch the video here:

From featuring some of the popular sayings by Gandhi to showing historic moments such as the ‘Salt March’, the video concludes with ‘Bapu’ spinning the wheel. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many calling the tribute “absolutely stunning.”

To mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up in the tricolours, featuring his images.

