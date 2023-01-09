scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Watch: London zoo starts annual headcount of its animals

The zoo has more than 300 species of animals.

London zoo, London zoo annual animal count, ZSL London Zoo, annual animal audit London zoo, viral video zoo, indian expressThe full animal audit at London zoo takes one week.

The 200-year-old London zoo, which has 300 species of animals now, has started the annual count of its inhabitants.

The zoo undertakes a comprehensive counting exercise at the start of the year and it usually takes a year and one week to complete the audit. The zoo authorities then share their findings with other zoos and wildlife conservation facilities around the world through a database named ZIMS. This helps in managing the conservation breeding programmes for endangered species globally.

The zoo on January 3 shared online a compilation of videos of its staff trying to keep a count of animals ranging from tiger cubs to goats to endangered species of tortoises. This adorable video got over 20,000 likes on Instagram, and a user commented, “Looks like a very tricky job in some cases, but what a fun one”.

 

In a statement given to the London Zoo blog, Dan Simmonds, operations manager at the zoo, said, “With more than 14,000 to count at ZSL London Zoo, our keepers all have their own ways of tallying up the animals in their care – from taking pictures of the coral tank in Tiny Giants to avoid counting the same fish twice, to using training and rewards to count larger groups such as our squirrel monkeys and Humboldt penguins.”

“The stocktake is also a chance to reflect on all the amazing births and arrivals we’ve celebrated over the past 12 months, and always makes for a busy start to the year!” he added.

