scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Top news

London woman sings Diljit Dosanjh’s song G.O.A.T, leaves singer impressed

The viral clip left many, including Diljit Dosanjh impressed. Dosanjh also shared the video on his social media account along with a caption that read, "I Like It. Like it."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 20, 2020 3:32:56 pm
Diljit Dosanjh's song G.O.A.T, london woman sings Diljit Dosanjh's song G.O.A.T, Diljit Dosanjh songs, Diljit Dosanjh music, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe video was soon flooded with netizens praising the woman for attempting the Punjabi song and singing it so well. (Source: Varinder Chawla/File)

While Diljit Dosanjh has often floored people with his music, this time it was the singer’s turn to be impressed by a fan who sang his latest song G.O.A.T. The 21-year-old London-based woman shared a video singing the song in chaste Punjabi.

“Once again I’m posting G.O.A.T. by @diljitdosanjh as I just love this song and the dhol played by @dilraj__brar makes it sound even better!!” she wrote while sharing the video, which soon went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

The viral clip left many, including the Punjabi singer impressed. Dosanjh also shared the video on his social media account along with a caption that read, “I Like It. Like it.” The video was soon flooded with netizens praising the woman for attempting the Punjabi song and singing it so well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 20: Latest News

Advertisement