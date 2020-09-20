London woman sings Diljit Dosanjh’s song G.O.A.T, leaves singer impressed

The video was soon flooded with netizens praising the woman for attempting the Punjabi song and singing it so well. (Source: Varinder Chawla/File)

While Diljit Dosanjh has often floored people with his music, this time it was the singer’s turn to be impressed by a fan who sang his latest song G.O.A.T. The 21-year-old London-based woman shared a video singing the song in chaste Punjabi.

“Once again I’m posting G.O.A.T. by @diljitdosanjh as I just love this song and the dhol played by @dilraj__brar makes it sound even better!!” she wrote while sharing the video, which soon went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

The viral clip left many, including the Punjabi singer impressed. Dosanjh also shared the video on his social media account along with a caption that read, “I Like It. Like it.” The video was soon flooded with netizens praising the woman for attempting the Punjabi song and singing it so well.

