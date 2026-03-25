Squirrel attracted to ‘fruity flavour’ seen chewing vape in London; viral video sparks concern

A bizarre viral clip from Brixton in South London has sparked concern online after showing a grey squirrel clutching an e-cigarette and chewing on its plastic mouthpiece. The footage has prompted a fresh debate about the growing impact of vape litter, with many social media users saying that “vape culture” now seems to be affecting even urban wildlife.

Animal welfare charity Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) said the video highlights the dangers discarded vaping devices pose to animals. According to red squirrel specialist Craig Shuttleworth from Bangor University, the animals are unlikely to be drawn to nicotine itself but may instead be tempted by the sweet, fruity scents often used in vape liquids.

“In the old days, you’d see lots of discarded cigarette butts, but I don’t remember squirrels running around with them. It would be reasonable to assume that a vape would be more attractive than a normal tobacco product that’s not fruity,” Shuttleworth told The Telegraph.

He also warned, “You don’t want animals ingesting nicotine. They don’t encounter nicotine in the wild, so like many chemicals, it’s something you don’t want them exposed to.”

Watch the video:

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as viral video captured in South London show squirrels vaping with discarded e-cigarettes, seemingly drawn in by the fruity scent after mistaking it for food. pic.twitter.com/a3N4rZ9aHg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 24, 2026

A report by The Sun noted that although the UK introduced a nationwide ban on disposable vapes last June, some manufacturers have modified their products by adding USB charging ports to meet new regulations for rechargeable devices.

Environmental data cited by National Recycling suggests the scale of the issue is significant — around 1.3 million disposable vapes are discarded every week, adding up to more than 67 million devices annually.

Wildlife advocates from Grey Squirrel Protection UK also sounded the alarm, telling the tabloid, “Discarded vapes contain plastics, batteries, and chemical residues, all of which pose a real risk if chewed or ingested. We regularly see wildlife affected by human waste like this.”

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As the video continued to circulate widely, social media users expressed both shock and sadness. An X user said, “That’s actually so sad…..I feed my backyard squirrels and treat them very well, this is sickening to me.” Another commented, “What on earth… this is both wild and sad to see. Just shows how much discarded waste is impacting wildlife.”

A third reaction read, “This needs to stop. Take care of the squirrels. Kill yourself if you want, but clean up after yourself.” While someone else joked grimly, “South London squirrels vaping was definitely not on my 2026 bingo card — The fruity scents are literally addictive for everyone now.”