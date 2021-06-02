‘Hell, NO!’: London’s transparent Sky Pool is giving nightmares to people online

The Sky Pool, described as "the world's first floating pool", is only open to some of the development's residents.

As summer is here, residents in southwest London were seen chilling in one of the most scary way — swimming inside a pool hanging between two high-rise building. And here is more – the pool is transparent! Now, a video of people enjoying in the pool is going viral, but there aren’t enough brave takers.

Suspended 35m in the air, the new attraction called Sky Pool has captured attention of all across London and far beyond, leaving many feeling dizzy online. Dubbed as “the world’s first floating pool” by London’s most exciting residential developments, it is however, not open to all.

The crystal clear, 25-metre-long pool which is suspended in the air is exclusively for the luxury development’s residents and their guests, the Embassy Gardens said in their website. “Dive in and there’s nothing but clarity between you and the world below. There’s no other pool in the world like the Sky Pool,” the development advertised on their website. The rent for high-end development starts at about whopping £1,800 and go upto £6,500 per month, BBC reported.

A drone footage of the pool is going viral with over nine million views.

Swimmers enjoy warm weather in London at the Sky Pool which is believed to be the world’s first transparent pool built between two skyscrapers

The transparent pool indeed created a huge buzz online, however, most people were afraid to try it. While some said not enough money can convince them to take a dip there, others came up with hilarious and sarcastic reactions to it.

