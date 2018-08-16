Netizens can’t have enough of this parrot who escaped from its home and then abused a firefighter

After four days the bird finally returned home on her own. (Source: London Fire Brigade/ Twitter) After four days the bird finally returned home on her own. (Source: London Fire Brigade/ Twitter)

The job of the firefighters is never easy. Scaling up high buildings, burning places to rescue others, it involves putting own life at risk. While most are quite thankful for saving them, one bird has hit international headlines as she not just refused a firefighter’s help, instead, she kept on abusing him.

Jessie, the Macaw parrot escaped from her house in Edmonton and spent three days sitting on a neighbour’s roof. Her owners called firefighters of the London Fire Brigade for help.

The owner asked a crew manager who went up the ladder to say ‘I love you’ to the bird, to try and get her to co-operate, but alas, he was hurled with abuses and cuss words. “While Jessie responded ‘I love you’ back, we then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement,” the fire department said in a statement. “Jessie also speaks Turkish and Greek, so we tried telling her to ‘come’ in both those languages too,” they added saying the parrot then quickly flew away.

Parrot owner: To bond with her say ‘I love you’

Firefighter: ‘I love you’

Jessie the Parrot: ‘I love you’

Jessie then turned the air blue & flipped the firefighter the bird. Read the story of the potty-mouthed parrot in Cuckoo Hall Lane https://t.co/Th2nlVkOJ8 © @PaulWood1961 pic.twitter.com/FSRCElx80V — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 14, 2018

The pet had been on the same roof for days and the owner was concerned that she may be injured. However, as she flew away, the emergency services ruled out any fears. And after few days of her rebellious adventure, she returned home and the owner sent a video to the fire department.

Jessie the parrot in now home safe & sound with her owner and she had this to say to the firefighters who came to help her in #Edmonton https://t.co/Th2nlVCq7I pic.twitter.com/3ABkzH2nHY — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 14, 2018

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the crazy rescue operation. Later, her video was released, with some asking if there was a video of her swearing.

I was so curious about the expletives this parrot could utter. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KaEFzBkTPt — Paula Miceli, PhD (@GendlinsMuse) August 16, 2018

Joke is on you @LondonFire. Jessie said “Nothing” 🤣 and I thought cats are aholes lol. https://t.co/1ScH0alTxm — Exiled Caste (@ExiledCaste) August 15, 2018

Hahaha 😆😆😆 Jessie looked a right birdie on the roof but still has good manners. Alls well that ends well 🐦 https://t.co/P1k0Qu1J7Y — Julia Kwan (@kwan_julia) August 15, 2018

This is hilarious!! One of my parrots says “shit oh shit” when he gets upset 😊 https://t.co/qqkczv0eDl — 🌊🌎☀H L C☀🌎🌊 (@NanaHeidy223) August 15, 2018

You gotta love it! Now the firefighter has a great story to tell! https://t.co/EdLbpJMftp — Anita Jones (@AnitaWade104) August 15, 2018

she’s so embarrassed right now 😂😂 — Pranjal (@Reveriessss) August 15, 2018

Only in Britain would a Parrot say ****(#&^&?(( to the rescue services these modern day Parrot youths have no respect 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/R67V2OYbrQ — John (@Riverboy15) August 15, 2018

I’ve found my spirit animal, not the swearing at emergency personnel part but just in general 😂 https://t.co/3IwGCvSBKw — hi my name is Trish (@mommyof2_chic_) August 15, 2018

Jessie is NOT thankful! 😂 — Brenda (@Sillifunnihappi) August 15, 2018

Anyone got a video of her swearing at them too? 😂 https://t.co/ymbWeptNfK — 🌹Save Liverpool Animal Aid🌹 (@xfriendbearx) August 14, 2018

This made me smile… We used to have a Mynah bird called Joey, who swore like a trooper!🙉 https://t.co/zTOfZgE9VF — Sharon Morrison (@Serendipity_UK) August 14, 2018

