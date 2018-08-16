Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Netizens can’t have enough of this parrot who escaped from its home and then abused a firefighter

Jessie, the Macaw parrot escaped from her house in Edmonton and spend three days sitting on a neighbours roof. Her owners called in for help the firefighters of the London Fire Brigade after even the RSPCA were unable to coax her down.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2018 9:04:01 pm
london potty mouth parrot, parrot abuse firefighter, parrot swear at rescuer, odd news, funny news, vral news, indian express, After four days the bird finally returned home on her own. (Source: London Fire Brigade/ Twitter)
The job of the firefighters is never easy. Scaling up high buildings, burning places to rescue others, it involves putting own life at risk. While most are quite thankful for saving them, one bird has hit international headlines as she not just refused a firefighter’s help, instead, she kept on abusing him.

Jessie, the Macaw parrot escaped from her house in Edmonton and spent three days sitting on a neighbour’s roof. Her owners called firefighters of the London Fire Brigade for help.

The owner asked a crew manager who went up the ladder to say ‘I love you’ to the bird, to try and get her to co-operate, but alas, he was hurled with abuses and cuss words. “While Jessie responded ‘I love you’ back, we then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement,” the fire department said in a statement. “Jessie also speaks Turkish and Greek, so we tried telling her to ‘come’ in both those languages too,” they added saying the parrot then quickly flew away.

The pet had been on the same roof for days and the owner was concerned that she may be injured. However, as she flew away, the emergency services ruled out any fears. And after few days of her rebellious adventure, she returned home and the owner sent a video to the fire department.

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the crazy rescue operation. Later, her video was released, with some asking if there was a video of her swearing.

