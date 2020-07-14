scorecardresearch
Residents of a London senior home recreate iconic album covers, and they’re a hit online

Among the iconic album covers recreated were those by Madonna, Adele, Taylor Swift, and David Bowie, among others. Even the carers featured  in one of the photos, but the real stars of the 12-part photo series are residents.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 14, 2020 6:28:18 pm
(Source: robert.speker/ Facebook)

Sydmar Lodge Care Home in Edgware, near north London has been closed to visitors since March 12 to protect its vulnerable residents from Covid-19. And an idea to keep residents entertained, by recreating iconic album covers featuring the senior citizens, is a hit on the internet.

Robert Speker, who is an activities coordinator at the care facility, reportedly came up with the novel idea of recreating album covers featuring residents.

“I had this idea about a month and ago. I started taking the photos and choosing which residents had a vague similarity to the artist and it went from there,” Speker told BBC News.

One of those who featured in the photos is 93-year-old Sheila, who recreated Rag’n’Bone Man’s album Human, having met the singer at a show last year.

Speker said the residents of the home “were really having a good giggle over it” after learning of their new-found fame.

“The main aim was to show that care homes need not be a sad environment, even during this pandemic,” he said.

Speker said that he’s received suggestions to host an exhibition or to make it into a calendar to raise funds. He’s also launched a GoFundMe campaign following the overwhelming response to the campaign.

In the fundraiser page, he wrote that the residents had decided that the money should be donated to charity. Funds raised will be donated to two organisations: Alzheimer’s UK and Dementia Friends.

From Twitter to Instagram, the photos got many talking about their elderly family members living in isolation during the pandemic and their troubles. Many also praised the the photographer and asked him for other photo series.

