Residents of a London senior home recreate iconic album covers, and they’re a hit online

(Source: robert.speker/ Facebook) (Source: robert.speker/ Facebook)

Sydmar Lodge Care Home in Edgware, near north London has been closed to visitors since March 12 to protect its vulnerable residents from Covid-19. And an idea to keep residents entertained, by recreating iconic album covers featuring the senior citizens, is a hit on the internet.

Robert Speker, who is an activities coordinator at the care facility, reportedly came up with the novel idea of recreating album covers featuring residents.

Among the iconic album covers recreated were those by Madonna, Adele, Taylor Swift, and David Bowie, among others. Even the carers featured in one of the photos, but the real stars of the 12-part photo series are residents.

“I had this idea about a month and ago. I started taking the photos and choosing which residents had a vague similarity to the artist and it went from there,” Speker told BBC News.

One of those who featured in the photos is 93-year-old Sheila, who recreated Rag’n’Bone Man’s album Human, having met the singer at a show last year.

Speker said the residents of the home “were really having a good giggle over it” after learning of their new-found fame.

“The main aim was to show that care homes need not be a sad environment, even during this pandemic,” he said.

Speker said that he’s received suggestions to host an exhibition or to make it into a calendar to raise funds. He’s also launched a GoFundMe campaign following the overwhelming response to the campaign.

In the fundraiser page, he wrote that the residents had decided that the money should be donated to charity. Funds raised will be donated to two organisations: Alzheimer’s UK and Dementia Friends.

From Twitter to Instagram, the photos got many talking about their elderly family members living in isolation during the pandemic and their troubles. Many also praised the the photographer and asked him for other photo series.

This UK senior care home wins Lockdown Activity of the Year https://t.co/tM1OkbxDyj — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 13, 2020

I have the LONDON CALLING shirt, but now I also want the SYDMAR CALLING shirt w/ Sheila on it haha! — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) July 13, 2020

THIS IS THE BEST THING ON THE NET TODAY!!! https://t.co/V0Kah7HsiH — Ted Allen (@TheTedAllen) July 12, 2020

I love these. Brilliant idea and so well done. It would make a great coffee table book. — Julie Mollins (@jmollins) July 13, 2020

This brings me so much joy. — Ringuette (@Ringuette) July 13, 2020

This brought tears to my eyes.. our seniors deserve so much more. At the very least they deserve that we be responsible citizens and decent human beings. What a beautiful gesture! #SayNoToAgeism #Celebration #Covid_19 #MaskUp @AmerGeriatrics @Fainjoy @MCarneyMD https://t.co/AP9lSNipXN — Malvika Varma (@VarmaMalvika) July 12, 2020

Omg I love this! What spirit! I hope they auction off the pictures because I’m all in! https://t.co/P58uuBZShr — John Legere (@JohnLegere) July 12, 2020

That’s us all. The thing is; we forget we are consciousness, spirit and that doesn’t ‘age’ as such just has more experiences — Noreen Dalton Seegers (@nordaltsee) July 12, 2020

These are so moving. Reminds me of my 97 year old grandmother telling me that on the inside she was still 18. Beautiful. — JolieSumo (@jolielovessumo) July 12, 2020

These are excellent! Please create an exhibition space when this disease has waned — Liz🌹 (@unofiatu) July 12, 2020

Genius and should be a calendar for 2021 with proceeds to benefit the care home or the residents. If that is not allowed then to benefit some charity for the aged!! Bravo from the USA!! — Fenton Rhaney (@fentonrhaney) July 12, 2020

It is rare to find something on Twitter that really engrosses me, but this collection of album covers has captivated me. What a brilliant idea and I utterly adore the residents! ❤️ Please pass on my thanks to them for brightening up this dull day. They are all stars! 🌟 ⭐️ 💫 — Carl Freeman (@carljfree) July 13, 2020

Wonderful!

We are all guilty of only seeing age in people, not thinking of their stories.

These guys rocked out to Bowie etc in their thirties, they didn’t all dance to big band music…

Ex Punks and Heavy metal rockers are now old enough to go on Saga holidays🎶think about it.. — Christine rowan (@chrissypops17) July 12, 2020

So cool! Amazingly beautiful photos that shows beauty is ageless — Flame of Llandudno🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦄🐴 (@poorponyowner) July 12, 2020

I’m a Health Care employee in Senior living, it’s been challenging to keep Residents engaged. What you’ve done for your Residents spirits is absolutely phenomenal. — bonnie smith (@BonBonfaboo) July 12, 2020

My mom was in rehab, assisted living and whether she heard of the artists or not she would have loved doing this. The residents of these facilities can get pretty bored & with lockdown can’t have visitors. This was a brilliant idea & respectful of these seniors. Bravo! — MaDukes 🇺🇸 (@madukes529) July 13, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd