‘Magnificent lady!’: London physicist wins praise for finishing more than 1,600 Wikipedia bios of unknown women scientists

London-based physicist Jessica Wade has won the praise of netizens for her feat. Wade, who works for gender equality in STEM, has written more than 1,600 Wikipedia entries for women scientists who have been ignored for a long time. Good News Movement said in a tweet Wade, 33, has received an invitation to Buckingham Palace to receive the British Empire Medal and a citation from Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales.

According to an NBC report, Wade began writing about women scientists who were not paid by their employers, other scientists and the public when she was in her 20s. She also strives towards bringing more girl students into the field of STEM.

Wade won praise online as the news spiralled on the internet. A user commented, “Magnificent lady! What an incredible undertaking and celebration!” Another user wrote, “This is really cool. What an enormous undertaking.”

A Today report also said as her entries increased and gained recognition, several of them were also deleted by other Wikimedians. She told the media outlet these Wikimedians said a handful of the women she wrote about were not all that well-known.

She cited the example of Clarice Phelps, a young African-American nuclear chemist. Wade wrote a Wikipedia bio elaborating on her work on a team that discovered a new periodic-table element at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The entry bounced on and off in Wikipedia after criticism and Wade finally won her defence. Her entry is back on the platform.

“People assume girls don’t choose science because they’re not inspired,” Wade was quoted as saying in the Today report. “Girls are already interested. It’s more about making students aware of the different careers in science and getting parents and teachers on board.”