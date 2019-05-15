Toggle Menu
Passengers laugh after train driver broadcasts porn over sound systemhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/london-passengers-left-in-splits-after-train-driver-broadcasts-porn-over-sound-system-5728599/

Passengers laugh after train driver broadcasts porn over sound system

It appeared as if a South Western Railway employee had accessed the X-rated material unaware that the microphone was live, accidentally broadcasting it to the passengers.

South Western Railways, porn in train audio, london train porn sound, train announcement system porn sound, viral news, odd news, bizarre news, indian express,
South Western Railways has said they are investigating the matter and apologised.

In a bizarre incident, commuters on a London train were baffled when they heard what sounded like audio from a pornographic film on the train’s loudspeaker system. One of the passengers, Paul Brunton, tweeted a small clip of the audio that was broadcast on the Wandsworth-to-Clapham train recently. The footage quickly went viral with many laughing about the error.

“My tube driver casually watching porn whilst leaving the tannoy system on…,” Brunton tweeted.

The clips showed many commuters giggling while one of them even asked what they were hearing.

It appeared that a South Western Railway employee had accessed the X-rated material unaware that the microphone was live, and accidentally broadcast it to passengers.

He later retweeted his video and tagged Transport for London (TfL), with the caption, “Amazing multitasking here”. Transport for London had a cheeky response to the clip and wrote, “Oh dear 😳🙈 Thankfully not one of our trains or drivers 😂”.

Others also responded to the clip and there was plenty of puns, memes and GIFs shared to troll the driver in question.

It is not known how the sounds came to be played over the public announcement system and who was involved. The South Western Railway (SWR) apologised, and said it was investigating, BBC News reported.

A spokesman said the railway service “has a policy of blocking inappropriate material, including pornographic websites, on its onboard and station Wi-Fi services”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PUBG compilations: These funny TikTok videos will leave you ROFL-ing!
2 Mom's suggestion note for her daughter's fridge has desi fans emotional
3 UK man reaches highest speed on Tuk-Tuk to set Guinness World Records