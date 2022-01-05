London man puts up billboard ads in hope of finding a wife: ‘Save me from arranged marriage’

In the age of dating apps, a man in the United Kingdom has plastered himself on billboards to seek ‘Ms Right’. As the New Year began, people in streets of London and Birmingham were amused to find a man on billboards, lying down on a purple screen and pointing at a line: “Save me from an arranged marriage.” Accompanying the young bearded man, wearing a black skull cap, was a link to a website titled ‘Find Malik a Wife’.

While at one glance it might seem like a prank or a joke, one look at the website would clear things up. In fact, it’s an eligible bachelor’s attempt to find himself his future spouse.

“I just haven’t found the right girl yet. It’s tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen!” the website, set up by Muhammad Malik, read.

“My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen. I’m open to any ethnicity but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants,” the 29-year-old added.

With utmost honesty, he also listed what many might consider a ‘deal-breaker’, as the man added, he is a single child and needs to take care of his parents.

Although in the billboard, Malik urged all to save him from arranged marriage, on the website he clarified he isn’t against the idea completely. “I just want to try and find someone on my own first,” he wrote.

“I think arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures. In fact, there are many studies that show that arranged marriages have many advantages,” the man said.

As his billboards created a huge buzz both in real and virtual worlds, the London-based bank consultant told BBC News that it seems the plan is working as he got hundreds of messages expressing interest. “I haven’t had the time to look through yet,” he said. “I need to set some time aside – I hadn’t thought this part through.”

Admitting that he has tried online dating and even finding a match through ‘rishta aunties’, the man said things haven’t panned out for him yet. “I’m Pakistani Desi, so the first thing we’re told about is the power of the aunties. But that method didn’t work out”.

you have to respect the hustle. marriage CVs are the past. marriage billboard ads are the future.https://t.co/2YmxlTPCdb pic.twitter.com/Ul6IYHywCP — Hamzah (@hamzah2506) January 2, 2022

It was only after a friend suggested he should literally advertise himself, he was onboard to try out this quirky idea after convincing his mother. Talking to Evening Standard, the young man said: “I actually did find someone and was planning to get married but when the pandemic hit, my freelance work grinded to halt and I shifted my focus to pivoting my career.”

spotted in birmingham – this absolute legend has taken out billboards and set up a website to find a wife, this is like the final level of internet dating pic.twitter.com/d67vHFCA25 — new year same dean (@DeanRed123) January 2, 2022

Now, after settling into his new work, he once again decided to try his luck, but soon the second lockdown hit. Hopefully, the website will get desired results and he will be successful in his conquest to find love. The website includes a creative video introduction of himself, along with a Google form accepting submissions from those interested for a match.