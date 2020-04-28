Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
London residents help aged neighbour with books, DVDs to fight lockdown blues

Residents came together to help an aged neighbour after she posted a note asking for books and DVDs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2020 11:40:50 am
Elderly woman, Note, books and DVD’s, coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus boredom, Coronavirus pandemic, London, England coronavirus, Trending news, Indian Express news Her initial request was met with positive response as she taped another post on the lobby door, this time, thanking all those who let her borrow DVDs and books.

An aged woman stuck in her home in London posted a note asking her neighbours for books and DVDs to help her get through the lockdown, and was surprised when she received way more than she expected.

Twitter user Bon Cliff shared a photo of a handwritten note on April 25 in which the woman wrote about how she was bored at home due to the lockdown and had run out of books and DVDs to entertain herself. She appealed to neighbours to leave the books and DVDs outside her home.

A day later she posted a fresh note, this time thanking all those who lent her DVDs and books. In the note she also said that  once she was done, she would keep all the things on a table so that their owners could take them back.

Many who came across the tweet praised the neighbours for their generosity. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The tweet has received almost five million likes and over 500 comments since it was posted.

