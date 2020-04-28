London residents help aged neighbour with books, DVDs to fight lockdown blues

Her initial request was met with positive response as she taped another post on the lobby door, this time, thanking all those who let her borrow DVDs and books. Her initial request was met with positive response as she taped another post on the lobby door, this time, thanking all those who let her borrow DVDs and books.

An aged woman stuck in her home in London posted a note asking her neighbours for books and DVDs to help her get through the lockdown, and was surprised when she received way more than she expected.

Twitter user Bon Cliff shared a photo of a handwritten note on April 25 in which the woman wrote about how she was bored at home due to the lockdown and had run out of books and DVDs to entertain herself. She appealed to neighbours to leave the books and DVDs outside her home.

A day later she posted a fresh note, this time thanking all those who lent her DVDs and books. In the note she also said that once she was done, she would keep all the things on a table so that their owners could take them back.

Yesterday an elderly woman in my block taped the first note to the lobby door, so my neighbours and I dropped off some books/DVDs for her. Today she stuck up a second note :) pic.twitter.com/ERbQe6DlQU — Bon Cliff (@conniebliff) April 23, 2020

Many who came across the tweet praised the neighbours for their generosity. Take a look at some of the reactions:

I wish to become this old bird one day, with as equally kind-hearted neighbors 😭💕 — 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚. (@___valeriaGF___) April 25, 2020

That is awesome ❤️ — DaniK💚 (@danniK80) April 25, 2020

This is so lovely 🥺 — 𝔯𝔞𝔧𝔞 𝔪𝔞𝔩𝔬𝔫𝔢 (@SUGARBABYRARA) April 24, 2020

Awww bless her heart ❤️❤️❤️ — gweneth smith (@sonicplush2) April 25, 2020

So lovely that she felt she could ask and that you guys could help. — GG Pierpoint nomad🌊☮🌊☮🌊☮🌊 (@p_pierpoint) April 24, 2020

How’s that for wholesome!! 😭 — Bon Cliff (@conniebliff) April 23, 2020

Older ladies that refer to themselves as “old birds” or “old biddies” must be protected. You done good today. — 🅂🅃🅁🄴🅂🅂🄴🄳 🄸🄽 🅃🄷🄴 🄼🄸🄳🅆🄴🅂🅃 🖤———✨ (@Siriusly_Cullen) April 25, 2020

Awww that’s amazing😩😍 please check if she needs any groceries etc too just in case — YouTube: Bisi Ade (@Bisiade_) April 24, 2020

This virus situation is showing a lot of good in people. We all need to help our neighbors. — Joyce Kane (@Jkane126) April 25, 2020

The tweet has received almost five million likes and over 500 comments since it was posted.

