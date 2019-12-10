London cyclist travels intricate routes to create reindeer shape on map

Anthony Hoyte drove a 79-mile intricate route so that his fitness tracker recorded the shape of the reindeer. (Twitter/Anthony Hoyte) Anthony Hoyte drove a 79-mile intricate route so that his fitness tracker recorded the shape of the reindeer. (Twitter/Anthony Hoyte)

With Christmas around the corner, a London cyclist decided to bring the festive cheer to the streets of London by cycling around the capital in the shape of a reindeer, reported Daily Mail.

Anthony Hoyte drove a 79-mile intricate route so that his fitness tracker recorded the shape of the reindeer. According to Daily Mail, the 51-year-old took around nine hours to complete the shape that took him from Hammersmith in west London to Euston.

Hoyte, who has a background in product designing, told Daily Mail that his training in the field has helped him plan routes creatively. “I just spend a lot of time looking at maps and it’s waiting for things to jump out at you,” he added.

Hoyte produced his first cycling artwork in 2017 when he cycled in the shape of a snowman around London. The following year, he created a Santa Clause shape in Birmingham, which took him approximately 10 hours to finish.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Hoyte’s latest masterpiece:

