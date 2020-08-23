scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 23, 2020
‘London bridge is falling down’, tweet netizens after Tower Bridge malfunctions

Some also tweeted the famous children's rhyme 'London Bridge is falling down', even though it was the Tower bridge and not the former.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2020 2:45:47 pm
london tower bridge, london tower bridge stuck twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe bridge was fixed in about an hours time, read a following tweet by the police department. (Source: AP Photo)

Popular nursery rhyme ‘London Bridge is falling down’  appears to have taken a whole new meaning after the Tower Bridge in the capital of England was stuck open for over an hour.

Several pictures of the bridge’s two arms pointing upwards at different angles have gone viral on social media, prompting hilarious reactions among netizens. According to The Guardian, the mechanical fault caused huge traffic jams in London.

In a tweet, the City of London Police informed the people that the bridge was closed. “Tower Bridge is currently closed to pedestrians and traffic, due to a mechanical fault. Mechanics are currently working hard to fix the bridge. Please find alternative routes.”

The bridge was fixed in about an hours time, read a following tweet by the police department.

While many tweeted about the inconvenience they faced due to the bridge closure, others found the incident rather amusing. Some also tweeted the famous children’s rhyme ‘London Bridge is falling down’, even though it was the Tower bridge and not the former.

