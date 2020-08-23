‘London bridge is falling down’, tweet netizens after Tower Bridge malfunctions

The bridge was fixed in about an hours time, read a following tweet by the police department. (Source: AP Photo)

Popular nursery rhyme ‘London Bridge is falling down’ appears to have taken a whole new meaning after the Tower Bridge in the capital of England was stuck open for over an hour.

Several pictures of the bridge’s two arms pointing upwards at different angles have gone viral on social media, prompting hilarious reactions among netizens. According to The Guardian, the mechanical fault caused huge traffic jams in London.

In a tweet, the City of London Police informed the people that the bridge was closed. “Tower Bridge is currently closed to pedestrians and traffic, due to a mechanical fault. Mechanics are currently working hard to fix the bridge. Please find alternative routes.”

The bridge was fixed in about an hours time, read a following tweet by the police department.

⛔️ ROAD CLOSURE ⛔️ Tower Bridge is currently closed to pedestrians and traffic, due a mechanical fault. Mechanics are currently working hard to fix the bridge. Please find alternative routes. @Squarehighways @TfLTrafficNews — City of London Police (@CityPolice) August 22, 2020

While many tweeted about the inconvenience they faced due to the bridge closure, others found the incident rather amusing. Some also tweeted the famous children’s rhyme ‘London Bridge is falling down’, even though it was the Tower bridge and not the former.

And the joys of 2020 keep coming. Just need London Bridge to fall down now. https://t.co/Gigvrrq6kD — Antonia (@Anchovia) August 22, 2020

London bridge is falling down ! Falling down ! Falling down~! 🎶 — Scytael Weihr (@Scytael) August 22, 2020

Call me when it’s falling down. — 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔 𝕵𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘 (@OGOrlandoJones) August 22, 2020

We flew over #towerbridge tonight, and we aren’t convinced it was supposed to look like this!! @TowerBridge ^181VH DW pic.twitter.com/WhkX1W1jIx — NPAS London & South East Region (@NPASSouthEast) August 22, 2020

London Bridge is actually falling down! “London Bridge is falling down

Falling down, falling down

London Bridge is falling down

My fair lady” — KM369 (@KM3692) August 23, 2020

