London Bridge attack: Citizens hailed as heroes after they help police restrain killer

Several videos, under the trending hashtag #LondonBridgeAttack, show passers-by pinning the knifeman down before the police officials arrive at the scene.

Updated: November 30, 2019 4:53:50 pm
Some footages also show a man in a suit fleeing away from the crime scene with a knife, which was allegedly seized from the killer. Another person can be seen helping the police restrain the suspect.

Panic spread at the London Bridge Friday after a man carrying a knife went on a stabbing spree, killing two and injuring several others. Several members of the public, who wrestled and pinned the knifeman down before the police arrived, are now being hailed as heroes as they displayed extreme courage.

The suspect, identified as Usman Khan, was later gunned down by police officers.

Some footages also show a man in a suit fleeing away from the crime scene with a knife, which was allegedly seized from the killer. Another person can be seen helping the police restrain the suspect.

Members of the public, who had helped pin the suspect down, and bystanders were instructed to step back before a police officer took aim at the suspect. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The 28-year-old suspect, according to a BBC report, was a former prisoner, who was convicted of a terrorism offence. He was released last December on a license. At the time of his death, the suspect had a fake bomb vest strapped to his body. The police officers have declared the incident as a terrorist attack.

