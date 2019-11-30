London Bridge attack: Citizens hailed as heroes after they help police restrain killer

Some footages also show a man in a suit fleeing away from the crime scene with a knife, which was allegedly seized from the killer. Another person can be seen helping the police restrain the suspect. Some footages also show a man in a suit fleeing away from the crime scene with a knife, which was allegedly seized from the killer. Another person can be seen helping the police restrain the suspect.

Panic spread at the London Bridge Friday after a man carrying a knife went on a stabbing spree, killing two and injuring several others. Several members of the public, who wrestled and pinned the knifeman down before the police arrived, are now being hailed as heroes as they displayed extreme courage.

The suspect, identified as Usman Khan, was later gunned down by police officers.

Several videos, under the trending hashtag #LondonBridgeAttack, show passers-by pinning the knifeman down before the police officials arrive at the scene.

Members of the public, who had helped pin the suspect down, and bystanders were instructed to step back before a police officer took aim at the suspect. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Here is the video from London Bridge attack! Please don’t watch it if you sensitive. Involves shooting! Please everyone stay safe! Praying for the victims. Hope there is no deaths apart from this scum who done it and deserves to die! 🏻🏻 pic.twitter.com/1n13Tchlhq — Shem’s CFC (@shemTaborrrr) November 29, 2019

If that video from London Bridge is of normal people (not the police) pinning that guy down, then fair play to all of them, they should get medals, have no issue with the police shooting the man. If you want to attack people in the street with a knife, expect it. #LondonBridge — LoKo (@lokouk) November 29, 2019

I won’t share the video of the #londonbridge attack (if you want to see if you can find it) but well done to those members of the public who took him down before the police arrived! #truebrits #heros #hatewillneverwin — Joe Elliott (@JTE85) November 29, 2019

My thoughts with the brave members of the public and emergency services in London and all those affected by another horrendous attack #BlueLightFamily #LondonBridge #Heros — Insp Kim Brennand (@CumbriaPSGInsp) November 29, 2019

Thinking of the two people that have died & all the poor folk caught up in terrorist attack tonight on & around London Bridge & the heros who waded in to help no words to express my feelings & anger at least the terrorist was shot dead before he could continue more carnage — Ann gregory (@Anngreg67097884) November 29, 2019

Another horrible gutless attack today, but the courage of those willing to stand up and not let this happen and stop the guy is what makes me more proud, rather than shock or upset.. I’d hope I’d have the same courage if in their shoes #LondonBridge #heros — Chris Taylor (@cdt290584) November 29, 2019

Sending my upmost respect to all the public that tackled this guy down until police arrived. So brave of you all!! To all that was concerned be it police public or witnesses my thoughts are with you all! #LondonBridge #Heros https://t.co/VN2StmshSE — DW (@DW62316263) November 29, 2019

The 28-year-old suspect, according to a BBC report, was a former prisoner, who was convicted of a terrorism offence. He was released last December on a license. At the time of his death, the suspect had a fake bomb vest strapped to his body. The police officers have declared the incident as a terrorist attack.

