London auction house to offer ‘rare’ first-edition Harry Potter book for private sale

A first edition of writer JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is set for private sale by auction company Christie’s in London. The auction house has invited offers starting from 2,00,000 British pound for the book, which has some errors and was signed by the author, Reuters reported.

The 1997 edition book is one of the 500 hard copies of the book printed initially. This particular book will be sold by the auction house as part of its upcoming event – “The Art of Literature: Loan and Selling Exhibition”.

A specialist in printed books and co-curator of the exhibition pointed out to Reuters that the word ‘philosopher’s’ is misspelled on the back cover and on page 53, “one wand” is repeated twice.

The clip shared by Reuters on Twitter features the 1997-edition book and highlights the errors. Some netizens were taken aback by its price but many were excited about the book. “I’d love to have that,” commented a user.

“There were a few things that they seemed to get wrong in the book production,” Mark Wiltshire, the co-curator of the exhibition, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“On the back cover, for instance, philosopher’s, which, of course, is quite a keyword… is misspelt ‘philosphers’… that second ‘o’ is missing. Also on page 53, in the list of items which pupils are asked to take to Hogwarts with them, ‘one wan’ is repeated twice,” Wiltshire explained.

Another first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was sold for $471,000 in the United States in December last year. Heritage Auctions had said it was a world record price for a 20th-century work of fiction.

Rowling wrote six more books about the adventures of the orphaned boy wizard that have sold some 500 million copies worldwide in 80 languages, according to US publisher Scholastic. The books were turned into eight films, which made $7.8 billion at the global box office.

