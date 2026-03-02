Rs 3 crore just for flowers: WWE star Logan Paul breaks down his massive wedding bill

Logan Paul, the YouTuber turned WWE star, recently broke down the total cost of his wedding, revealing that he spent around $400K (Rs 3.33 crore) just on flowers. Paul tied the knot with Nina Agdal in a lavish wedding by Lake Como in Italy. Officiated by Paul’s Impaulsive podcast co-host Mike Majlak, the wedding was a spectacle and broke the Internet last year.

Speaking to Mikli for the Headtime Stories with Mikli: What’s it Like in Your Brain podcast, Paul revealed that he spent $4 million (Rs 33 crore) on his wedding and doesn’t regret it.

“’The flowers cost us around $400K, and I cut it down from like $500K. The arch for where we were standing was like $50,000,” Paul revealed, adding, ”I think you get what you paid for. The Lake Como wedding planners are very good. I knew I was dropping $4M on this, so this better be the best three days of my life, and genuinely it was. I think it was one of the most unforgettable weekends for the guests.”