Rs 3 crore just for flowers: WWE star Logan Paul breaks down his massive wedding bill

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 2, 2026 04:57 PM IST
Logan Paul got married to Nina Adgal in 2025Logan Paul got married to Nina Adgal in 2025 (Image source: @loganpaul/Instagram)
Logan Paul, the YouTuber turned WWE star, recently broke down the total cost of his wedding, revealing that he spent around $400K (Rs 3.33 crore) just on flowers. Paul tied the knot with Nina Agdal in a lavish wedding by Lake Como in Italy. Officiated by Paul’s Impaulsive podcast co-host Mike Majlak, the wedding was a spectacle and broke the Internet last year.

Speaking to Mikli for the Headtime Stories with Mikli: What’s it Like in Your Brain podcast, Paul revealed that he spent $4 million (Rs 33 crore) on his wedding and doesn’t regret it.

“’The flowers cost us around $400K, and I cut it down from like $500K. The arch for where we were standing was like $50,000,” Paul revealed, adding, ”I think you get what you paid for. The Lake Como wedding planners are very good. I knew I was dropping $4M on this, so this better be the best three days of my life, and genuinely it was. I think it was one of the most unforgettable weekends for the guests.”

The clip has since gone viral, sparking a debate over investing in weddings. “Wow, that’s some serious investment for a wedding, but if he’s happy, that’s what matters. Lake Como looks stunning!” a user wrote. “He has over 100 million dollars. Spending 4 million so his wife has bragging rights is a huge waste, but he can afford it,” another user commented.

“Materialistic…. yet I know couples who have been together 40 to 50 plus years and spent less than a thousand on there wedding ,” a third user reacted.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal first met in 2022 during an event in New York City. They got engaged in July 2023 in Lake Como, and in 2024, the couple welcomed their first child. The couple finally exchanged vows in August 2025.

 

