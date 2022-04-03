Logan Paul wears world’s most expensive Pokemon card at his WrestleMania debut

Updated: April 3, 2022 4:42:44 pm
As Logan Paul made his WWE WrestleMania debut Saturday, his choice of accessories made the news. The 27-year-old YouTuber and professional wrestler-boxer wore the world’s most expensive Pokemon card as a necklace as he entered the rink.
Paul wore a PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card that he brought in July last year for $5,275,000 in Dubai.
The Grade 10 card is considered a “virtually perfect card” that has “four perfectly sharp corners, sharp focus, and full original gloss” by PSA, the world’s most acclaimed grading company that authenticates trading cards and other memorabilia.
In recent years, Pokemon cards have become highly sought after collector’s items that are valued at millions of dollars. Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator is one of the rarest Pokemon cards as there are only 39 of those in the world.
.@LoganPaul wearing the most expensive @Pokemon card in the world right now at #WrestleMania! 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/ZnCTZD8ln9
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Paul won his first-ever WWE WrestleMania match alongside his teammate The Miz as they fought against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington in Texas, US.
After the match, Paul was presented with the official Guinness World Records certificate for the “most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale”.
Congratulations to @LoganPaul on achieving his first Guinness World Records title!
His PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator is the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction – $5,275,000
Read more: https://t.co/ghZiQ0yQO3 pic.twitter.com/opulLbzTsY
— Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 3, 2022
While speaking to the Guinness World Records, Paul expressed his disbelief and said, “I applied for so many records and the fact that I finally got one after my first [WWE] win ever? I come back to the locker room and I get a second win right away?”
How does this dude make $5 mil from a Pokémon card but I work 48 hours a week and make <$800
— Jaden Moxley (@JadenMox56) April 3, 2022
That’s actually quite impressive.
— ZayOsiris | Glaive Master ✪ (@ZayOsirisGaming) April 3, 2022
apparently its now worth between 6 and 8 million
— Michael (@mike10dude) April 3, 2022
#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/6jMjrpFQxa
— Cristian Cruz (@cruzcristian413) April 3, 2022
Bro is wearing a 6million dollar Pokémon card on his neck I have never seen more of a flex in my life 💀
— EirLooms 💜 (@EirLooms) April 3, 2022
Him on the way to the ring pic.twitter.com/bjo2Fnc9Zb
— WWE Roast (@WWERoast) April 3, 2022
He added, “I love Pokémon and the fact that it’s been validated with Guinness World Records – this is crazy. Tonight’s a wild night. This does not feel real!”
