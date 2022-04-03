scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Logan Paul wears world’s most expensive Pokemon card at his WrestleMania debut

Paul’s Pokemon card is worth over $5 million.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 3, 2022 4:42:44 pm
Logan paul most expensive pokemon card, logan paul WWE WrestleMania pokemon card, logan paul wears a pokemon card worth 5 million dollars, a Pokemon card, Indian ExpressReportedly there are only 39 Pikachu Illustrator cards in the world.

As Logan Paul made his WWE WrestleMania debut Saturday, his choice of accessories made the news. The 27-year-old YouTuber and professional wrestler-boxer wore the world’s most expensive Pokemon card as a necklace as he entered the rink.

Paul wore a PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card that he brought in July last year for $5,275,000 in Dubai.

Caught on camera: First-edition Pokemon cards worth $375,000 turn out to be fake

The Grade 10 card is considered a “virtually perfect card” that has “four perfectly sharp corners, sharp focus, and full original gloss” by PSA, the world’s most acclaimed grading company that authenticates trading cards and other memorabilia.



In recent years, Pokemon cards have become highly sought after collector’s items that are valued at millions of dollars. Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator is one of the rarest Pokemon cards as there are only 39 of those in the world.

Paul won his first-ever WWE WrestleMania match alongside his teammate The Miz as they fought against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington in Texas, US.

After the match, Paul was presented with the official Guinness World Records certificate for the “most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale”.

While speaking to the Guinness World Records, Paul expressed his disbelief and said, “I applied for so many records and the fact that I finally got one after my first [WWE] win ever? I come back to the locker room and I get a second win right away?”

He added, “I love Pokémon and the fact that it’s been validated with Guinness World Records – this is crazy. Tonight’s a wild night. This does not feel real!”

