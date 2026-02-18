Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul’s record-breaking Pokémon card sale

Logan Alexander Paul shot to fame with his wrestling career and content on his social media (Image source: @loganpaul/Instagram)

Influencer-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has taken the internet by storm after selling his Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card for a whopping Rs 16.492 million (Rs 1,495 crore) on February 16. The sale sets a new benchmark for trading cards, smashing the previous record, which Paul himself achieved in 2021.

The buyer was A J Scaramucci, son of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and founder of venture capital firm Solari Capital. After being declared the winning bidder by Goldin Auctions, AJ Scaramucci joined Paul for a livestream to celebrate the purchase.

According to CNN, a Guinness World Records officer verified that Paul had completed the most expensive trading card sale ever conducted at auction. Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, told CNN, “This is the most coveted trading card in the world.”