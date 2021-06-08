‘They hug it out’: Memes take over Twitter after Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. ‘cuddle match’

Many dubbed the duel as ‘worst fight of all time’ and mocked both the men for "hugging it out".

After weeks of build-up, veteran boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul boxed in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami. However, the much-anticipated match ended on a disappointed note, with fans lamenting as no winner was declared. Also, the match got everyone talking online, not for some epic knockout punches but for the two men hugging it out in the ring, sparking a hilarious meme fest online.

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots at Hard Rock Stadium. However, the retired boxer couldn’t stop Paul inside the distance.

Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots, AP reported. And viewers noted how Paul faltered to deal with it and resorted to hugging the multi-title winning boxer! Eagle-eyed fans soon started to keep a tab on how many times they hugged in between the match and videos started doing rounds online.

Check out the unusual moments from the match that got everyone talking online, here:

As many dubbed it the worst match, hilarious comparisons of them embracing each other flooded Twitter. Some even commented how they earned millions of dollars just for hugging.

Logan Paul got more hugs in one night from Floyd Mayweather than he got from his dad during his entire childhood — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 7, 2021

Hugging. We paid to watch two men hugging. Not boxing. — Norm Kelly (@norm) June 7, 2021

my only commentary watching #MayweatherPaul “AWWW YAY THEY’RE HUGGING!!!!” — Crystal Leigh🤍 (@crystalleigh) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul after round 4 be like…#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/FPgz5x4UBF — PSG Specter (@PsgSpecter) June 7, 2021

I just want someone to hug me like Logan Paul hugged Floyd Mayweather :( pic.twitter.com/mg4sAzbdiI — Lil Revive 🎃 (@LilRevive) June 7, 2021

True love exists, believe me, I’ve seen it. Look at how they’re hugging each other 🥺 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/wVk9B8Tsq4 — in custody (@CustodyOfCovid) June 7, 2021

Mayweather vs Paul fight in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/jo0GD3bYpN — HUMADUCK (@HUMADUCKVR) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather after having a cuddle session with Logan paul for 30 minutes#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mQEJlnYKmh — 𝙧𝙚𝙭 🕷 (@rexfps_) June 7, 2021

People buying the Mayweather-Paul fight for 50$. Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather after hugging for 8 rounds and fooling us all:#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/b1IL8sAgOA — Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) June 6, 2021

better than the logan vs mayweather fight #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/D2Xc67ZIOi — physics whore (@notllui) June 7, 2021

the iCarly fight was more entertaining than Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zyeqa3pbrO — 51K LOGO STAX (@Yaboi_STAX) June 7, 2021

“You’ve got to realize I’m not 21 anymore but it’s good,” Mayweather said in the ring. “He’s better than I thought he was. Good little work. Tonight was a fun night,” he added.

Although there was no winner, Paul seemed happy with the outcome and his performance. “Shoot, man, I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said. “To get in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time, proves that the odds could be beat,” the YouTuber added.