scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Most read

‘They hug it out’: Memes take over Twitter after Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. ‘cuddle match’

Although Mayweather, the veteran boxer was able to outclass the novice YouTuber, he was unable to knock out Paul, his much heavier opponent after eight rounds in Miami.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2021 12:20:52 pm
Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather Jr, mayweather paul boxing match, mayweather paul hugging memes, logan paul floyd mayweather match mems, sports news, indian expressMany dubbed the duel as ‘worst fight of all time’ and mocked both the men for "hugging it out".

After weeks of build-up, veteran boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul boxed in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami. However, the much-anticipated match ended on a disappointed note, with fans lamenting as no winner was declared. Also, the match got everyone talking online, not for some epic knockout punches but for the two men hugging it out in the ring, sparking a hilarious meme fest online.

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots at Hard Rock Stadium. However, the retired boxer couldn’t stop Paul inside the distance.

Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots, AP reported. And viewers noted how Paul faltered to deal with it and resorted to hugging the multi-title winning boxer! Eagle-eyed fans soon started to keep a tab on how many times they hugged in between the match and videos started doing rounds online.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Check out the unusual moments from the match that got everyone talking online, here:

As many dubbed it the worst match, hilarious comparisons of them embracing each other flooded Twitter. Some even commented how they earned millions of dollars just for hugging.

“You’ve got to realize I’m not 21 anymore but it’s good,” Mayweather said in the ring. “He’s better than I thought he was. Good little work. Tonight was a fun night,” he added.

Although there was no winner, Paul seemed happy with the outcome and his performance. “Shoot, man, I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said. “To get in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time, proves that the odds could be beat,” the YouTuber added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 08: Latest News

Advertisement