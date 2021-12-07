French acrobat slacklines between peaks in 30 minutes, covers distance of 500 meters. Watch

Leaving onlookers dumfounded, a French daredevil crossed Babilonia Hill and Urca Hill in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. In a hair-raising video, he was seen walking on a bridge of webbing — known as a slackline. Nathan Paulin covered a distance of 500 meters at an altitude of 80 meters (264 feet). It was his first attempt in Rio de Janeiro.

People gathered in large numbers to watch Paulin and cheered him on. The video got viewers hooked on as Paulin was seen walking without any protective gear. The scenic views of the beach beneath the bridge and the clear sky served as quite a visual delight, and the Famous Sugar Loaf mountain seen in the backdrop of the stunt made the clip more appealing.

The video posted by Sky News has garnered over 29,000 views.

Watch the video here:

A French daredevil crossed between Babilonia Hill and Urca Hill in Rio de Janeiro on a bridge of webbing – known as a slackline. Nathan Paulin’s stunt took place at an altitude of 80m (264ft) and covered a total distance of 500m (0.3 miles).https://t.co/ykoGZGdRPI pic.twitter.com/uYNLzvsJfm — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 5, 2021

And there is me, scared to climb up the ladder 😳 https://t.co/447vWk29zN — Aleks (@aleksonamission) December 5, 2021

The lofty heroics was part of “Les Traceurs” project. In French, “Les Traceurs” means parkour practitioners. The aim of the project is raise awareness about environmental issues.

Similar stunts were performed in many parts of the world, such as a 670m (0.4 miles) crossing between the Eiffel Tower and Trocadero Square.

Slacklining is almost the same as tight rope walking. However, different material is used and the tension is reduced.