Angered locals plan to throw rotten eggs at Jeff Bezos’s superyacht

The dismantling of the historic bridge near Rotterdam has angered locals in Netherlands who have now planned to hurl rotten eggs at the superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Pablo Strörmann, a local, created a Facebook event titled ‘Throwing eggs at superyacht Jeff Bezos’ scheduled for June 1.

“Calling all Rotterdammers, take a box of rotten eggs with you and let’s throw them en masse at Jeff’s superyacht when it sails through the Hef in Rotterdam,” reads the event’s description. While 3,600 guests have been marked as going to the event, more than 12,800 marked themselves interested.

An AFP report said that the Dutch port city of Rotterdam decided on February 2 to temporarily dismantle the historic bridge to let the superyacht pass. The Koningshaven Bridge built in 1878 was bombed by the Nazis in 1940 during World War II. It was rebuilt later and the 430-million-euro-worth yacht is gigantic compared to the bridge.

The shipyard constructing the superyacht in Alblasserdam sought help from the local council for the removal of the bridge’s central section. “It’s the only route to the sea,” a spokesman for the mayor of Rotterdam told AFP. Billionaire Bezos will pay for the operation.

Officials have put forth the employment and economic benefits of the yacht. Rotterdam’s local authority project leader Marcel Walravens was quoted as saying by Independent that it would not be practical to finish the yacht’s construction elsewhere.

“If you carry out a big job somewhere, you want all your tools in that place. Otherwise, you have to go back and forth constantly. In addition, this is such a large project that there are hardly any location where this work can be finished,” he further said. He also mentioned Rotterdam’s reputation as the “maritime capital of Europe”.