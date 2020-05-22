Watch: A llama and its owner are delivering food in Wales to cheer people up

Max belongs to the llama farm “Pembrokeshire Llamas. The duo decided to try and do something positive after their business was shut down by the virus. (Picture credit: Youtube/ THE BALLERS LIFE ) Max belongs to the llama farm “Pembrokeshire Llamas. The duo decided to try and do something positive after their business was shut down by the virus. (Picture credit: Youtube/ THE BALLERS LIFE )

A llama and its owner are making food deliveries in remote parts of Wales to provide some cheer for locals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Max the llama, with his owner Alex, has been making food deliveries to remote parts of the Welsh Valley during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to Reuters, Max belongs to the llama farm Pembrokeshire Llamas. The duo decided to try and do something positive after their business was shut due to the movement restrictions implemented by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

Watch the video here:

A video shows Alex and Max delivering supplies from house to house in remote areas of Wales. The food delivery service takes place several times a week and reportedly helps Max stay in shape.

