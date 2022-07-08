scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022

Live on air: BBC anchor caught scrolling phone with feet on desk

The moment also triggered many jokes and memes online, as many defended the anchor saying it's long-term effect of work from home or working over only Zoom calls.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 8, 2022 12:25:49 pm
The TV blooper brought some respite to viewers amid dramatic political events in the UK.

Live television can be pretty unpredictable, whether in the studio or outside. The vagaries of live television were again laid bare as a presenter was caught with his feet up on his desk during a telecast on BBC News. The moment has obviously gone viral.

As journalist Ros Atkins was reporting from outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister, explaining how a number of cabinet ministers have resigned, mounting pressure on Boris Johnson, the camera cut back abruptly to the studio. While Atkins’ voice was still heard, viewers saw anchor Tim Willcox checking his phone with his feet resting on the desk in front of him.

Also Read |‘Can we get a bank holiday?’: Jokes take over after Boris Johnson says he will quit

While the camera caught the senior news anchor off guard, he quickly uncrossed his legs and put them down as the camera went back to show Atkins. Before Atkins continued to brief viewers about the political events unfolding, Willcox was left red-faced as he adjusted his glasses to get back to work.

TV critic and broadcaster, Scott Bryan, who shared the video, however, said he could find Willcox’s actions relatable. “Tbh [to be honest] we’re all doing the same right now,” Bryan wrote.

The video garnered over 5 million views on Twitter and has even spread on other social media platforms. The moment also triggered many jokes and memes online, with many defending Willcox saying it’s long-term effect of work from home or working over only Zoom calls.

However, this is not the first time a BBC presenter has gone viral for something like this. Last year, another anchor, Shaun Ley, broke the internet after he was seen wearing shorts under desk while presenting news.

