scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Live bat flies inside theatre during The Batman screening. Watch video

The viewers remained seated and kept talking to each other wondering what was happening.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 9, 2022 1:18:15 pm
bat flies inside theatre, The Batman, bat inside theatre, The Batman movie screening, indian expressThe 20-second clip showed the bat flying from one side of the theatre to the other.

Moviegoers in the US’ Austin, who eagerly waited to watch Matt Reeves’ The Batman, were stunned to spot a real bat flying inside the theatre. A video showing the bat’s interruption during the screening has been doing rounds on the internet. The incident happened on March 4 at the Moviehouse and Eatery by Cinépolis in northwest Austin during 7 pm show, KXAN reported.

The 20-second clip showed the bat flying from one side of the theatre to the other. The movie was paused and the theatre was lit up. The viewers remained seated and kept talking to each other wondering what was happening.

ALSO READ |AirAsia flight diverted after snake spotted inside plane. Watch video

The clip shared by Twitter user Jeremiah24 has amassed more than 1.8 million views so far. “I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theatre…. #Imcooloffthat,” read the caption of the tweet.

Watch the video:

The clip triggered memes and funny reactions with users saying bats came to support their boy. “Jurassic Park must re-released then,” another user quipped.

A viewer was quoted as saying by KXAN that the movie was paused and several attempts were made to get the bat out of the theatre but those were in vain. Animal control was “immediately contacted”, theatre management was quoted as saying by People report that cited CBS Austin. The moviegoers were offered another ticket, however, the majority of them opted to stay and watch the film.

The theatre management told KXAN that they believe “a guest tried to pull a prank.” “To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry,” Heidi Deno, the general manager, was quoted as saying by KXAN.

Released on March 4, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement