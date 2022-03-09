Live bat flies inside theatre during The Batman screening. Watch video

Moviegoers in the US’ Austin, who eagerly waited to watch Matt Reeves’ The Batman, were stunned to spot a real bat flying inside the theatre. A video showing the bat’s interruption during the screening has been doing rounds on the internet. The incident happened on March 4 at the Moviehouse and Eatery by Cinépolis in northwest Austin during 7 pm show, KXAN reported.

The 20-second clip showed the bat flying from one side of the theatre to the other. The movie was paused and the theatre was lit up. The viewers remained seated and kept talking to each other wondering what was happening.

The clip shared by Twitter user Jeremiah24 has amassed more than 1.8 million views so far. “I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theatre…. #Imcooloffthat,” read the caption of the tweet.

I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…. #Imcooloffthat pic.twitter.com/NdSkMITXQi — J (@Jeremiah24_) March 5, 2022

The clip triggered memes and funny reactions with users saying bats came to support their boy. “Jurassic Park must re-released then,” another user quipped.

I was there. They tried to bait it into flying out pic.twitter.com/tkPLMJdtbm — Vincent Genovese (@sparty1211) March 5, 2022

Jurassic Park must re-released then 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ua0mg6oZgq — The Joker (@TheJokerBhai98) March 5, 2022

You sure you didn’t pay for the 3D version? — Daily Raimi Spider-Man! (@EARTH_96283) March 5, 2022

WB promotions took another level for this film. pic.twitter.com/OxyWzKTwBE — Booze 𝑽ein (@Booze__Vein) March 5, 2022

They came to support their boy pic.twitter.com/MD7FLbY6S0 — Damian Morales 🇺🇦💙💛 (@GamingMorale98) March 5, 2022

The bat deserves to watch the movie too — King Pink (@King_Pink52) March 5, 2022

Such an immersive experience — perdao (@PedroMuller21) March 5, 2022

The marketing is really insane pic.twitter.com/IMQU3BoFhX — 4 (@x4vo8) March 5, 2022

This sort of thing is very cool to have a bat in the cinema. pic.twitter.com/PBv3trKLxM — Mike Clews (@Sinsterman96) March 5, 2022

A viewer was quoted as saying by KXAN that the movie was paused and several attempts were made to get the bat out of the theatre but those were in vain. Animal control was “immediately contacted”, theatre management was quoted as saying by People report that cited CBS Austin. The moviegoers were offered another ticket, however, the majority of them opted to stay and watch the film.

The theatre management told KXAN that they believe “a guest tried to pull a prank.” “To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry,” Heidi Deno, the general manager, was quoted as saying by KXAN.

Released on March 4, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell.