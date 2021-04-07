scorecardresearch
Little boy’s goof-up while attempting to bake has netizens amused

While many sympathised and enquired if the boy was okay, others were left amused. Some also converted the clip into hilarious memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 7, 2021 6:53:00 pm
Time and again, several videos of children attempting to cook have gone viral on social media. However, the latest one doing the rounds online has triggered mixed reactions after the little boy managed to sprinkle flour in his eyes while trying to bake.

The clip, which was shared by a Twitter user @fred035schultz, features the little kid attempting to put flour by raising his hand high up in the air. However, as he tries to do so, he ends up putting it all on his face, with some of it going in his eyes.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 4 lakh times, the 6-second clip has been flooded with netizens responding to the little boy’s reaction. While many sympathised and enquired if the boy was okay, others were left amused. Some also converted the clip into hilarious memes. Here, take a look:

