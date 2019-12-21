Parents give daughter ‘worst Christmas gift’, her adorable reaction leaves them pleasantly surprised

Little Aria’s excitement getting a humble banana is melting hearts online. (Source: LGND/ Twitter) Little Aria’s excitement getting a humble banana is melting hearts online. (Source: LGND/ Twitter)

Christmas is just around the corner and children across the world are busy scribbling their list of gifts from Santa. One among them received a humble gift: a banana. But this is not what Twitterati has been raving about, but rather her excitement and joy of opening the gift that is breaking the Internet.

The little girl’s parents attempted to gift the toddler the ‘worst Christmas gift’ ever but she ended up loving it a lot. Twitter user and vlogger, LGND shared a snippet of the video where they surprised little Aria with a present ahead of Christmas. Unwrapping the present when the two-year-old girl realised it was a banana, she was overjoyed, screaming “Bananaaaa!!!”.

In the video, which has gone viral with more than 5 million views in less than a day, little Aria is seen urging her mom to open it while excitedly kicking her little feet. When asked if she was happy with the gift, she enthusiastically replies, “I’m happy!” enjoying the fruit in glee.

I Tried Giving My Daughter The Worst Xmas Gift Ever & I Didn’t Expect This Reaction 😢 pic.twitter.com/44cJytI83m — LGND (@iamlgndfrvr) December 20, 2019

The video touched the hearts of many online, as they couldn’t stop commenting about the pure joy and Aria’s innocence. Replying to the thread, many took up the vlogger’s idea to present bananas to their own kids and shared their reactions as well. However, a few users quipped that their children would throw a tantrum if they were given a banana for Christmas.

They’re our minions after all pic.twitter.com/rm73KBpnI7 — Sue Anna Joe (@sueannajoe_) December 21, 2019

I did the same thing to my niece lol pic.twitter.com/pwURZejoOZ — Reli (@Relmatic) December 20, 2019

she’s sooooo happy, this is the most heartfelt vid I’ve ever seen. The purity of her little spirit, thank you for sharing this video. pic.twitter.com/CGtOo2pECW — 🇭🇹 (@TheHaitianVegan) December 20, 2019

We don’t deserve kids 😭😭😭❤️❤️ — Michelle 🤍 (@Chellebby09) December 20, 2019

just goes to show you that children are grateful for ANY and EVERY thing you give them 💕 — liddo fuckin bitt 🎯 (@liddobittt_) December 20, 2019

There is a lot of Banana love out here with these kids… the gratitude shown inspires me to get back to this kind of joy in my life… Great parenting out there, keep it up! Merry Christmas!! — Donald Hills (@dwh542) December 20, 2019

She deserves the world for having such gratitude for the little things! How precious! 🥰🥰 — TButterfly (@IAmTeeButterfly) December 20, 2019

Reminds me of one of my favourite photos.

From Austria, 1945. Little boy getting his first new pair of shoes. pic.twitter.com/AE5oSoQmPn — عَبْدُ الوَاحِد – Partisan 161 ☭ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@partisan_161) December 20, 2019

My child would be like pic.twitter.com/h34h1NAwFv — Mino giizhigad (@SlaylaLee) December 20, 2019

In the longer version of the video shared on the family’s YouTube channel the father said it was just a prank to see Aria’s reaction. As it turned out, this wasn’t the only Christmas present for her. The couple tried the same prank with their first child, Aria’s older brother Justice, last year and simply wanted to see how she would react.

