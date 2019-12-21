Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Parents give daughter ‘worst Christmas gift’, her adorable reaction leaves them pleasantly surprised

The video touched hearts of many people online, as they couldn't stop commenting about the pure joy and her innocence. Many took up the vlogger's idea to present bananas to their own kid and shared their reactions as well replying to the thread.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 21, 2019 3:28:03 pm
christmas, christmas gift, girl reaction banana christmas present, father gives banana as christmas gift, banana, viral banana video, indian express Little Aria’s excitement getting a humble banana is melting hearts online. (Source: LGND/ Twitter)

Christmas is just around the corner and children across the world are busy scribbling their list of gifts from Santa. One among them received a humble gift: a banana. But this is not what Twitterati has been raving about, but rather her excitement and joy of opening the gift that is breaking the Internet.

The little girl’s parents attempted to gift the toddler the ‘worst Christmas gift’ ever but she ended up loving it a lot. Twitter user and vlogger, LGND shared a snippet of the video where they surprised little Aria with a present ahead of Christmas. Unwrapping the present when the two-year-old girl realised it was a banana, she was overjoyed, screaming “Bananaaaa!!!”.

In the video, which has gone viral with more than 5 million views in less than a day, little Aria is seen urging her mom to open it while excitedly kicking her little feet. When asked if she was happy with the gift, she enthusiastically replies, “I’m happy!” enjoying the fruit in glee.

The video touched the hearts of many online, as they couldn’t stop commenting about the pure joy and Aria’s innocence. Replying to the thread, many took up the vlogger’s idea to present bananas to their own kids and shared their reactions as well. However, a few users quipped that their children would throw a tantrum if they were given a banana for Christmas.

 

In the longer version of the video shared on the family’s YouTube channel the father said it was just a prank to see Aria’s reaction. As it turned out, this wasn’t the only Christmas present for her. The couple tried the same prank with their first child, Aria’s older brother Justice, last year and simply wanted to see how she would react.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement