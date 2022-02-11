‘It’s okay to fall’: Little girl’s motivation talk to self as she snowboards inspires people

Aubrin Sage may be all of 4-years-old but the tiny tot is already motivating people worldwide. Before hitting the slopes at White Pass Ski Area, southeast of Mt. Rainier National Park, her father Robert placed a microphone inside Aubrin’s snowsuit to know what goes on in her mind. However, not just her father, the results delighted all online.

As the little one was seen speeding down the snow-covered mountains, donning a cute dinosaur suit, she is heard saying: “Let’s go, dad.” Traversing snow trails like a pro, the girl is heard humming, “Let’s…go on that secret path.”.

“I won’t fall…maybe I will,” Aubrin tells herself at one point. “That’s OK, ’cause we all fall, ” in her infectiously positive commentary.

Eventually, Aubrin does fall, but instead of being dejected or throwing a tantrum, she breaks out in laughter. While trying to pick herself back up, she even cracks a joke about falling, calling herself “a stuck-asaurus”.

While many remained surprised to see her being so confident on the ice, for those following the family on Instagram and TikTok, it was quite normal. The family keeps sharing their snow adventures online, and even Aubrin’s little brother, 2, joins them in the outdoor activities.

“Our daughter started riding the chairlift with her own board at 18 months old,” her parents Robert & Samantha wrote in a blog post in 2020. “The best part is, she is the one requesting to snowboard every week and we’re now riding more than we did before having kids,” the post read.

However, this time the little girl is going viral for imparting wisdom to adults. One user commented, “She should give a Ted Talk on the power of self talk.” Dubbing it the most adorable thing on the internet, another added: “Medicine for the heart.”