Little girl’s innovative idea to fill cheese in empty lip-balm case is winning the Internet

A little girl’s innovative idea to refurbish an empty lip-balm case has got the entire Twitterverse excited, dubbing the nine-year-old as their new hero! Reason? Well, the smart kid filled the lip-balm case with cheese and took it to class to sneak in some snack time, covertly. Brilliant, right? That’s what everyone thought online and even Dictionary.com got involved.

The girl’s resourcefulness came to light when her mother, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn, shared the photo of her cool, quirky idea online and it instantly clicked with thousands of cheese-lovers, with many who lamented why they hadn’t thought of this before.

“My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class,” the mom wrote on Twitter, a tweet that went viral ever since drawing positive feedback from all around.

My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class. pic.twitter.com/YEAqZx2wnr — Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 17, 2019

“Further confirmation that the future is female,” commented one user. “Your daughter is living in 2079 and we are all still here in 2019,” tweeted another. Even Dictionary.com commented on the post and defined balm and highlighted it’s properties in a punny way.

According to a TIME report, Schremp Hahn confirmed that her daughter had learned the trick from a YouTube video and she used “sharp cheeder” to fill it.

“I was just looking on YouTube because I was bored and I found this video and I decided to do it,” the fourth grader told BuzzFeed News. “I just took some of my dad’s cheese, sliced it up, and put it in the chapstick container,” the ‘innovator’ said she improvised after she couldn’t find an empty glue case.

Later, the mother also shared updates on the story as Tweeple wanted to know what happened next, as she jokingly had informed her teacher about the secret snack. Well, good news is that she is now getting a shoutout in her school’s newsletter.

Calm down, people calling me a cheese narc. They can bring snacks to class. I was sharing the funny story with her teacher. (They don’t pay them enough!) — Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 18, 2019

Update: I picked her up from school. Her teacher saw my note and thought it was hilarious but did not detect the 2 (!) cheese tubes she snuck bites/licks of during standardized test breaks. Also, she loves the positive tweets, especially ones saying “the future is female.” 💪 🧀 — Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 18, 2019