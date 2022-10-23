scorecardresearch
Watch: Netizens impressed with little girl’s fierce martial arts performance

Jesse Jane McParland is a popular child martial artist and has appeared on several talent shows.

Jesse Jane McParland, Jesse McParland teen martial artist from UK, little girl excels at martial arts and sword fighting, young girl sword fighting, Britain got talent girl karate kid, viral video little girl martial arts, Jesse Jane McParland JJ dragon martial arts performance, indian expressIn May 2019, Jesse Jane McParland appeared in World's Got Talent along with her father and reached the semi-finals.

Physically and mentally strenuous activities like martial arts are generally not associated with girls. However, Jesse Jane McParland is changing this norm.

A martial artist from the UK, McParland, 16, became famous after she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, a televised talent show, in 2015 and gained the eighth position at the age of nine. Over the years, she has appeared in popular shows like X-Factor and Ellen De Genres Show, and acted in a 2015 movie The Martial Arts Kid.

In May 2019, she appeared in World’s Got Talent along with her father and reached the semi-finals. During the show, she also received a message from her idol, Jackie Chan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jesse-Jane (@jj.mcparland)

Now, an old video of her martial arts performance is going viral on Twitter. The undated video shows her skillfully doing a choreographed sword fighting routine. In the one-minute and 52-second-long video, she masterfully does backflips while handling the sword.

Her video has gathered over 7.2 million views since it was posted on Twitter on October 21. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Absolutely unbelievable. You know what i liked the most? With all that skill, talent agility dexterity and unbridled fury. She STILL remembered to bow at the end. She will do great in life”.

Another person wrote, “The reverse grip flourish along with the one handed then NO HANDED cartwheel are the most impressive parts about this, let alone how fluid her movements are even at that age. Godking bless tiny warriors.”

