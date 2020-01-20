‘Don’t want to be a mommy anymore’: This tweet about a little girl has the internet in splits

People found the little one’s angry relatable and were left in splits. People found the little one’s angry relatable and were left in splits.

A photo of a two-year-old from Kansas who gave up on ‘motherhood’ because her ‘baby’ wouldn’t listen to her is going viral.

Two-year-old Sanaa’s mother spotted her facing away from her favourite doll and asked her what the matter was. The child replied that she didn’t want to be a ‘mother’ any more because her ‘baby’ wasn’t listening to her. The tweet by her mother – which came with pictures – went viral with mothers around the world saying they could completely relate with her.

Well I’ll be mf got damned. I asked Sanaa what’s wrong & she said she don’t wanna be a mommy no more bc her baby don’t listen. pic.twitter.com/ia5aOtYWi2 — 𝕄𝕞𝕪𝕩𝟛 (@Oohlala_____) January 18, 2020

One user asked how the child had climbed on to the dresser, the mother said that the child climbed on the furniture at least 10 times a day but she never paid heed to her mother’s warnings. Many pointed out that was pretty ironic.

But is she on the dresser?…playing? Please tell me you told her to get down and she didn’t listen. That would be pic.twitter.com/laiiAsa32Q — Thug in a Cocktail Dress♏ (@SylJayKay) January 18, 2020

Oh but her baby doesn’t listen…oh okay. THEE IRONY😂😂😂 — Thug in a Cocktail Dress♏ (@SylJayKay) January 18, 2020

Many parents jumped in to talk about how their children also don’t listen to them.

Shoulda hit her with pic.twitter.com/jupZ2aP9LJ — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) January 18, 2020

Sanaa welcome to our world! our babies don’t listen either 😂 — Lolade Soda-Pereira (@Sodabod) January 18, 2020

She finally understands how us parents feel 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t6Mia7l0uE — Sequoia (@Sbraddy201) January 19, 2020

You need to talk to your granddoll. Period 🚶 — RonniePearlz (@RonniePearlz) January 19, 2020

She gonna be calling the Adoption Center real quick! — uoıʇnɐɔ ɯɐǝɹʇs (@eatmynodules) January 18, 2020

Well at least she didn’t rip the babies head off. That would be bad… — Light Skin People Matter (@mikeluke28) January 19, 2020

Oh no lol lil mama had enough and bout to jump — a simple guy 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@kingdean87) January 18, 2020

Aww she looks like a little lady🥺 https://t.co/z8AAmcYpOK — Marz (@marrixb) January 19, 2020

Lil kids are the funniest comedians out there 😂😂 https://t.co/QBC3gnhWcn — Dakota Jack (@dakota_renner) January 19, 2020

this really made me laugh 😂 aw 🥰 https://t.co/jjsy7RScSH — skyler 🥰 (@omgskylerr) January 19, 2020

Awww Sanaa that’s exactly why I don’t wanna be a mommy too https://t.co/jJztASWLWB — G♀ (@_genbaee) January 19, 2020

Oh really Sanaa well join the real world saweetie 🤣🤣 https://t.co/5nAc8ogeTA — nailsbykayd (@nailsbykayd1) January 19, 2020

THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK! 😂 https://t.co/3578C44x8g — “Happily Married Pick Me” (@MelaninMamaaa) January 19, 2020

She’s already understanding motherhood so well https://t.co/sc7CGoyqmR — mawmi (@92til_idie) January 18, 2020

