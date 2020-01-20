Follow Us:
‘Don’t want to be a mommy anymore’: This tweet about a little girl has the internet in splits

The photos of the two-year-old who was facing away from her favourite doll had parents across the internet in splits.

Published: January 20, 2020 12:50:10 pm
People found the little one’s angry relatable and were left in splits.

A photo of a two-year-old from Kansas who gave up on ‘motherhood’ because her ‘baby’ wouldn’t listen to her is going viral.

Two-year-old Sanaa’s mother spotted her facing away from her favourite doll and asked her what the matter was. The child replied that she didn’t want to be a ‘mother’ any more because her ‘baby’ wasn’t listening to her. The tweet by her mother – which came with pictures – went viral with mothers around the world saying they could completely relate with her.

One user asked how the child had climbed on to the dresser, the mother said that the child climbed on the furniture at least 10 times a day but she never paid heed to her mother’s warnings. Many pointed out that was pretty ironic.

Many parents jumped in to talk about how their children also don’t listen to them.

