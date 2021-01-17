scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Must Read

Little girl’s adorable sales pitch to sell cookies is winning hearts online

"Would you like one? Or two? Or three or four or five?" first-grader Allie Shroyer can be heard politely asking the camera.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 17, 2021 7:41:48 pm
girl scout cookies, girl selling girl scout cookies, little girl sales pitch, girl in Arizona cookie sale, cookies, cookies twitter, trending, indian express, indian express newsImpressed with the girl's sales pitch, the owner of the house sent the video to Allie's mother. (Source: Kristen Shroyer/Facebook)

In just 24 hours, a little girl’s sales pitch in the US helped her sell over 200 cookie boxes.

When Allie Shroyer, a member of the Girl Scouts, was given the task of selling cookies ahead of the Girl Scout cookie season, she came up with an interesting way to sell as many as possible. However, little did the first-grader know that her innovative sales pitch would go viral.

A student at the Cheyenne Traditional School in Scottsdale, Shroyer recorded her pitch on a doorbell camera. “Would you like one? Or two? Or three or four or five?” she can be heard politely asking the camera while attempting to sell the cookies. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Impressed with the girl’s sales pitch, the owner of the house sent the video to Allie’s mother, who shared it on Facebook. “Her sales pitch was so successful that she sold over 200 boxes in the first 24 hours,” Allie’s mom Kristen Shroyer told 12 News. “We’re going to pick up all the cookies and start delivering them next week,” she added.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Allie told the news website that selling cookies has been “difficult” this year. “It’s kind of been harder because we would sell cookies and ring doorbells with real people, but now during coronavirus, it’s like we’re doing interviews on the doorbells,” she said.

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement