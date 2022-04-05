‘The likeness is uncanny’: Little girl wears makeup to look like her pet dog. Watch video

Kids love to imitate those they adore. A little girl’s affection towards her pet dog Francisco is so intense that she wants to look like the canine. A video showing the kid wearing makeup so that she resembles her pet has won hearts online.

The clip shows the little girl wearing makeup. Her cheeks and nose are white in colour while her eyes, tip of the nose and lips are black in colour. She continues wearing makeup and her mother says as per subtitles, “Why are you wearing that makeup?” Quite adorably, she replies, “Because I want to look like my dog.” The camera pans to show her four-legged friend, Francisco. The little girl has got it right, the dog is black and white in colour. However, the dog looks puzzled.

Watch the video here:

The short clip was shared by Instagram handle goodnews_movement. “This will go down in history as one of the best good news movement posts ever…I can’t stop laughing,” reads the caption of the clip.

The video has amassed more than 3.4 lakh likes since being shared 9 hours ago. Netizens found the little girl’s action adorable. “The likeness is uncanny!!!! Which one is Francisco?????” commented a user. “Super funny but LOVE is real though!” wrote another user.

