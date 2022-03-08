‘Best interruption’: Little girl walks into frame as journalist reports on Ukraine refugee crisis

As desperate images and videos of women and children fleeing war-torn Ukraine have been emerging amid the Russian invasion, a sweet moment of a journalist interacting with a child at a refugee camp has gone viral.

When NBC News reporter Ellison Barber was reporting about the more than 1.5 million refugees who have already left Ukraine since the conflict started on February 24, a little girl was seen walking into the frame. Barber, who is in Poland where a huge influx of refugees from Ukraine is seen every day, was filming a segment about life in camps.

“We’ve spoken to some people here today who told us they left now because they were trying to really wait until the very last minute,” Barber said in a clip that also aired on MSNBC. “They did not want to go.”

As Barber spoke of how the site was set up by the Polish government and volunteer services, a smiling young girl with a football came into the shot. Introducing the girl as “one of our friends we’ve been playing soccer with all morning,” the TV journalist gently patted her beanie.

the best interruption of a live shot I’ve ever had on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/nGy4JQJuSU — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) March 6, 2022

The little girl continued to toss the ball to herself while standing near Barber, she continued her report on the humanitarian crisis, while occasionally smiling at the child displaced by the conflict.

As Barber concluded the segment passing over to the studio, host Chris Jansing commented: “Amid that desperation, it is joyful to see a child who is smiling and at least having a little fun.” Jansing ended the segment telling Barber, “I’ll let you go back and play a little more soccer.”

“The best interruption of a live shot I’ve ever had on @MSNBC,” the journalist wrote sharing the clip on Twitter. Barber also shared an image of herself playing with the girl from the Polish border, later.

The sweet interaction left many teary-eyed online, who thanked Barber for acknowledging the child during her work and not getting miffed by the interruption.

The kids. The kids the kids the kids.

In any war zone, disaster zone, refugee camp I’ve ever covered, the kids remind you what’s at stake. ❤️ https://t.co/Ns9lbhhmH8 — amna (@IAmAmnaNawaz) March 6, 2022

In all the tragedy, something heartwarming. https://t.co/rwQ7UZocfu — Happy1848 (@rory_dan) March 7, 2022

This clip breaks my heart. The beautiful innocence of a child❤️ Putin can try to break them but this child is proof that he won’t 🙌🏽🙏🏽🇺🇦 https://t.co/K58TYwAkJB — Tonya Simmons (@MulattoTSC) March 8, 2022

@ellisonbarber i don’t know you. I see this & say you’re a professional with real people hoping to stay alive in a war. Thanks for giving that child your time. You’ve given her peace. the world needs more #care for each other. Stay safe! https://t.co/zNhFH70Zv9 — Jim Birkemeyer (@Birkrjradio) March 6, 2022

I needed this today & right now especially. It’s been a rough morning. If this little girl, in the middle of all she’s going thru can put on a smile & be happy, I have ZERO excuses to not do the same. Thank you for that dose of perspective/reality check. ❤️ #PrayingForUkraine 🇺🇦 https://t.co/mM73Swdo8X — Derek #PrayingForUkraine🇺🇦 (@COSportsNut13) March 7, 2022

The human spirit is hard to beat.#StandingWithUkraine 🇺🇦☮️ https://t.co/I0ocv4fwoR — Andrea Rowe (@AndyRowe8880) March 6, 2022

There is a crack in everything.

That’s how the light gets in.👇🏻🙏🏼🥰🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 https://t.co/MjlMHtVSRj — David Hamer🇨🇦🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@DavidHamer_1951) March 6, 2022

The magnitude of a small, inconsequential, everyday moment like playing a bit of soccer with a kind adult has me bawling like a baby. These kinds of moments repeated over and over and added together day after day are how we change the world. — Just a nana praying for Ukraine (@LaLaMinnesota) March 6, 2022

You were amazing. Thanks for compassionate professionalism — Docmait (@docmait) March 6, 2022

This made me ugly cry. Thank you so much for giving those sweet kids your attention and your time between on-camera shots. You may not realize it, but you are helping to heal trauma. ❤️🇺🇦 — Слава Україні! 💙💛🇺🇦🌻 (@cassajax) March 6, 2022

That was so sweet. The resilience of a child. Her smile could melt a million hearts & you handled that beautifully!💙💛 — Cyndi B (@cynmdmi) March 6, 2022

OMG. Can I just say THANK YOU FOR BEING KIND TO THAT CHILD!! Enjoy your soccer time. — Sweens …Just nod if you can hear me… (@sweeneysjrs) March 6, 2022