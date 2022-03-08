scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
‘Best interruption’: Little girl walks into frame as journalist reports on Ukraine refugee crisis

Introducing the girl as “one of our friends we’ve been playing soccer with all morning,” the TV journalist gently patted her beanie.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 8, 2022 5:55:04 pm
The sweet interaction between the journalist and the child delighted all online.

As desperate images and videos of women and children fleeing war-torn Ukraine have been emerging amid the Russian invasion, a sweet moment of a journalist interacting with a child at a refugee camp has gone viral.

When NBC News reporter Ellison Barber was reporting about the more than 1.5 million refugees who have already left Ukraine since the conflict started on February 24, a little girl was seen walking into the frame. Barber, who is in Poland where a huge influx of refugees from Ukraine is seen every day, was filming a segment about life in camps.

“We’ve spoken to some people here today who told us they left now because they were trying to really wait until the very last minute,” Barber said in a clip that also aired on MSNBC. “They did not want to go.”

As Barber spoke of how the site was set up by the Polish government and volunteer services, a smiling young girl with a football came into the shot. Introducing the girl as “one of our friends we’ve been playing soccer with all morning,” the TV journalist gently patted her beanie.

The little girl continued to toss the ball to herself while standing near Barber, she continued her report on the humanitarian crisis, while occasionally smiling at the child displaced by the conflict.

As Barber concluded the segment passing over to the studio, host Chris Jansing commented: “Amid that desperation, it is joyful to see a child who is smiling and at least having a little fun.” Jansing ended the segment telling Barber, “I’ll let you go back and play a little more soccer.”

“The best interruption of a live shot I’ve ever had on @MSNBC,” the journalist wrote sharing the clip on Twitter. Barber also shared an image of herself playing with the girl from the Polish border, later.

The sweet interaction left many teary-eyed online, who thanked Barber for acknowledging the child during her work and not getting miffed by the interruption.

