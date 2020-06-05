Girl hailed as ‘icon’ after video of her participating in Black Lives Matter march

Wynta-Amor, 7-year-old at a protest in Merrick went viral. (@ScottBrinton1/ Twitter) Wynta-Amor, 7-year-old at a protest in Merrick went viral. (@ScottBrinton1/ Twitter)

A video of a little girl participating a ‘Black Lives Matter’ march in New York state along with a group of demonstrators while chanting “No Justice, No Peace” is being widely shared on social media.

The 15-second clip of the seven-year-old was captured by Long Island Herald Executive Editor, Scott Brinton, is being widely shared on social media.

With over 19 million views, the video sparked a debate about the anger over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that has spilled on to the streets in the form of protests across the nation.

Many celebrities weighed in on the video saying the girl was an “icon” and a “symbol of change”. Many also lamented that the situation was so bad that little children also had to fight for their rights instead of being able to enjoy their childhood.

You better believe the children are our future… & our future is F-I-E-R-C-E! 🔥#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/TYWKHvPI4L — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 4, 2020

People will say she is too young. People will say she’s being subjected to things she shouldn’t know. She knows. And black Americans have been subjected to racism since birth for centuries.#NoJusticeNoPeace #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/VEJZcZWuuH — Rochelle Riley (@rochelleriley) June 4, 2020

LIL’ MAMA HAS HAD ENOUGH!! ❤️ https://t.co/CVBwdEnutH — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 4, 2020

This is so beautiful. https://t.co/p0iLM9ttP7 — MARCUS J. CAREY (@marcusjcarey) June 4, 2020

No one that tiny should have to fight that hard. https://t.co/o1LmN98xQm — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) June 4, 2020

Love love love her❤️❤️❤️💪💥 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 4, 2020

That raised fist at the end! Love her!! 💪🙌❤️ — Traci Lynn Wiley (@TraciLynnWiley1) June 4, 2020

Or, she’s being taught about justice, love & morality at a very young age; which can only make her stronger. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 4, 2020

She shldn’t need to fight. She shld be able to be the Child she is, but for this world, she can’t. — MaskedBinger (@essayjenkins) June 4, 2020

Let’s vote and give her a president who isn’t a racist. — Arya #BlackLivesMatter (@LaGratitudine) June 4, 2020

She’s a baby. Babies should not have to do this. For a baby have to do this is not some bright light for the future. It’s a sign that we have really failed. — Melanie Dione (@themelaniedione) June 4, 2020

Makes me cry to see children. 😢 Adults you need to fix this. — Susan Richberg (@srich10732) June 4, 2020

The look in her eyes and the anger in her voice brings me to tears. This is the future. She will not be stopped. https://t.co/UVkMknenON — austin (@austin_nordyke) June 4, 2020

when I was at that age I probably didn’t even know what racism was. these babies dont even get to have a childhood https://t.co/errZ6hz1kn — im baby (@tschalu) June 4, 2020

White privilege is realizing, my youngest daughter is the same age, & has absolutely no clue what happened in the last week. This little girl, & her family, didn’t have that choice. https://t.co/k9egefOGpn — 🖖 Christian Janeway 🖖 (@XianJaneway) June 4, 2020

As the clip started doing rounds on Twitter, the girl was identified as Wynta-Amor by her mother, who explained why her daughter participated in the protest. Her mother, Lakyia Jackson wrote, “We have to show our kids the right way”.

“Yes WyntaAmor, Mommy will Help make your Future better and all the rest of the kids in the world,” she wrote.

Thank for your support today this is my Daughter Wynta-Amor we have to show our kids the right way — KRAZIE KYIA (@kyialuvu) June 4, 2020

Yes WyntaAmor Mommy will Help make your Future better and all the rest of the kids in the world https://t.co/2yrvrAKzTl — KRAZIE KYIA (@kyialuvu) June 4, 2020

The first-grader spoke to local news outlet Newsday about participating in the protests.

“I just want everybody to get along. I want us to be a good New York community,” Wynta-Amor said why she was marching.

“If we get through with this, we can fight this, you know? And we can come into a big group in one piece — just one piece,” she added.

Meet Wynta-Amor Rogers. A video of the 7-year-old at a protest in #Merrick yesterday went viral. She has a message for everyone. #LIprotests pic.twitter.com/XnNVQeWYbP — Newsday (@Newsday) June 4, 2020

According to her mother, rain almost prevented them from participating but the seven-year-old refused to stay at home.

“I just have to explain to her, everyone is not peaceful,” Jackson said. “She understands the reason why we dropped on our knee was because the police, you know, killed George Floyd. … She understands that there are good cops and there are bad cops.”

Other children have been at the centre of the protests across the nation. Floyd’s daughter, six-year-old Gianna featured in a video in which she is heard saying, “Daddy changed the world”.

Violent protests erupted in cities across the US after a video emerged of a Minneapolis policeman suffocating Floyd by pinning him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck. The policeman, David Chauvin, has since been fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

