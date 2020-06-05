scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 05, 2020
COVID19

Girl hailed as ‘icon’ after video of her participating in Black Lives Matter march

The 15-second clip of the seven-year-old was recorded in New York and has since been widely shared on social media. Celebrities on social media have dubbed her an 'icon'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2020 4:53:31 pm
black lives matter, george floyd protest, merrick protest little girl, little girl no justice no peace march, kids in anti racism protest, us anti racism protest, merrick protest, george floyd death, viral news, indian express Wynta-Amor, 7-year-old at a protest in Merrick went viral. (@ScottBrinton1/ Twitter)

A video of a little girl participating a ‘Black Lives Matter’ march in New York state along with a group of demonstrators while chanting “No Justice, No Peace” is being widely shared on social media.

The 15-second clip of the seven-year-old was captured by Long Island Herald Executive Editor, Scott Brinton, is being widely shared on social media.

With over 19 million views, the video sparked a debate about the anger over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that has spilled on to the streets in the form of protests across the nation.

Many celebrities weighed in on the video saying the girl was an “icon” and a “symbol of change”. Many also lamented that the situation was so bad that little children also had to fight for their rights instead of being able to enjoy their childhood.

As the clip started doing rounds on Twitter, the girl was identified as Wynta-Amor by her mother, who explained why her daughter participated in the protest.  Her mother, Lakyia Jackson wrote, “We have to show our kids the right way”.

“Yes WyntaAmor, Mommy will Help make your Future better and all the rest of the kids in the world,” she wrote.

The first-grader spoke to local news outlet Newsday about participating in the protests.

“I just want everybody to get along. I want us to be a good New York community,” Wynta-Amor said why she was marching.

“If we get through with this, we can fight this, you know? And we can come into a big group in one piece — just one piece,” she added.

According to her mother, rain almost prevented them from participating but the seven-year-old refused to stay at home.

“I just have to explain to her, everyone is not peaceful,” Jackson said. “She understands the reason why we dropped on our knee was because the police, you know, killed George Floyd. … She understands that there are good cops and there are bad cops.”

Other children have been at the centre of the protests across the nation. Floyd’s daughter, six-year-old Gianna featured in a video in which she is heard saying, “Daddy changed the world”.

Violent protests erupted in cities across the US after a video emerged of a Minneapolis policeman suffocating Floyd by pinning him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck. The policeman, David Chauvin, has since been fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 05: Latest News

Advertisement