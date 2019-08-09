Child uses Siri to change mom’s name on work email to ‘poop your pants’

Children may be comfortable with using technology, but the outcomes aren’t always happy ones for parents. One working mother has shared how her daughter got her work email id to show as ‘Poop Your Pants’ in every message she sent.

Lauren Brown, a senior manager from Maitland in Florida wrote about how her daughter used Siri to pull off the name change.

“In case you’re wondering how my career is progressing, my daughter asked #Siri to call me ‘Poop Your Pants’ which I didn’t realize until I was copied on an email to a client. Let this be a cautionary tale to all you working parents! 😂🤦🏼‍♀️,” she wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Other working parents on the platform found it hilarious, but some could relate with it. They shared similar experiences they’d had with their children: