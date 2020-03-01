Chinese girl tries to eat biscuit with her face mask on, viral video leaves netizens amused

The clip shows the girl looking puzzled after bitting into a biscuit but not able to eat it. The clip shows the girl looking puzzled after bitting into a biscuit but not able to eat it.

Amid the coronavirus scare in China, a video of a young girl struggling to eat a biscuit while wearing a mask has left many social media users feeling amused.

ALSO READ | Here’s why two Chinese medical workers performed ballet outside a hospital

The clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows the girl looking puzzled after bitting into a biscuit. She seemed unable to comprehend why she couldn’t taste the treat.

Watch the video here:

Shared by South China Morning Post, the viral clip has triggered many reactions on the internet. While many were amused, some sympathised with the ongoing health crisis in China. “I don’t know what to do? Laugh or feel what they are going through,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd