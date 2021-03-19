‘The ultimate wedding crasher’: Little girl throws tantrum at parents’ wedding, video goes viral

The cute antics of the little girl left all in splits both at the ceremony and online.

No bride likes a wedding crasher or a guest who steals her thunder on the special day, but a US woman didn’t mind as a little girl threw tantrum right at the start of her ceremony. Reason? Well, it was her own daughter, who just needed some love and attention from her mother.

Make-up expert Sara Wickman (@saradiane_) recently shared a hilarious video showing her daughter, Ellie, stealing the show at her wedding. Dressed in an adorable princess-like attire, the little one was seen throwing a tantrum, in a typical way, known to all mothers. Laying on the tummy — near the stage — the toddler was seen taking occasional glances to see if her mother would react.

Wickman added apt music, ‘Oh no, oh no, no no’ to her Reel video, getting her point across about the ‘ultimate wedding crasher’. However, she added that they wouldn’t have “wanted it any other way”.

And the little girl’s classic trope to get attention worked! The bride did pick up the infant, and held her little daughter in her arms throughout the ceremony, as they exchanged vows. However, this wasn’t the only expected event that got laughs on their special day.

The second part of the video posted on Instagram showed, as the minister officiating the wedding handed the ring to the bride, it slipped from her fingers as she tried to balance her child. However, the best man promptly saved the day.

Certainly, their day was eventful and it’s not just the guests who were left in splits. Both the videos have got people on the app laughing out loud, cracking jokes, and eventually raking up nearly 15 million views on the first Reel and another 1 million on the second.

Many commenting on the clips joked that it was a ‘perfect response’ to the child for her later years when she says, “Mom you’re embarrassing me”, while others quipped it’s a great find for her daughter’s wedding in the future. Many brides also came forward to tell the woman that she isn’t alone, and shared similar experience saying, “a mother is never on break”.