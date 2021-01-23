Little girl thinks everything is hand sanitiser station, adorable video goes viral

Handsaniters became one of the essential items in 2020, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. People across the world adapted quite a bit to use handsaniters very often. Now, a video of a little girl thinking everything is a sanitising station is going viral.

A mother captured her toddler sanitising her hands every now and then during their regular walks has gone viral. From electric boxes to street lights and even differently-coloured bricks are hand sanitising stations for her.

“When your first year of life is 2020, everything is a hand sanitising station…” Katie Lightfoot from Texas captioned the now-viral video of her daughter.

Watch the video here:

The toddler very serious about hygiene and sanitising delighted her parents, who shared a montage of their little girl doing this quite naturally, now has people around the world swooning online. While most found it hilarious and adorable at the same time, others thought the pandemic seriously affected their lives who spent the first year mostly indoors not getting used to the ‘new normal’.

The video has taken social media by storm and is widely being shared across social media platforms from Facebook and Reddit, with parents sharing similar experiences.

Micro-evolution in a COVID world https://t.co/6wFNiqK6hP — CovidFosterWallace (@RapShedNinja) January 22, 2021

Kids are brilliant 👌😍 — Manisha Sonthalia (@manishason) January 21, 2021

Cuteness is real blessing of god.. — Mahendra Nath Pandey (@mnp0392) January 21, 2021

So sweet 😂😂 — Beautiful soul (@Vidhyavenkat2) January 22, 2021