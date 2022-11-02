Little girl teaches cat how to use a treadmill and it’s absolutely adorable to watch

If you are familiar with the behaviour of cats then you must be aware of their curious nature. The felines are known to imitate the actions of humans hence the word copycat was derived. In a heart-warming video, a little girl is seen teaching her cat how to use a treadmill and the animal grasps it quite quickly.

The video was shared on Twitter by the account @Yoda4ever Wednesday and it has already received more than 8.09 lakh views. The clip was originally shared on TikTok by a user named danieIIesanford67.

The video shows a little girl trying to learn how to use a treadmill as the cat watches curiously. The cat then keeps its paw on the treadmill to understand its mechanics. In the end, the girl carries the cat and puts it on the treadmill and the animal quickly adjusts to the speed and starts walking on it. “Little girl teaches a cat how to use a treadmill,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“This is what life should be about. The little things,” commented a Twitter user. “I think the cat is actually teaching the girl,” wrote another. “I CANNOT BELIEVE she got that cat to do that. What a great cat!” said a third. “Cat’s like: ok, enough of this nonsens you poor hooman, this is how it works,” posted a fourth. “CAT: Here kid let me show you the right way to do it…it s all in the wiggle,” said a fifth.