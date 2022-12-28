scorecardresearch
‘An audience of one’: Little girl stands and listens to busker who improvises song for her. Watch

The heartwarming clip was shared on Instagram by the page Good News Movement and it has amassed 7.03 lakh views.

Little girl stands and listens to busker who improvises song for her, What a wonderful world, Louis Armstrong, what a wonderful girl, musician sings for little girl, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe musician was singing the song ‘What a wonderful world’ by Louis Armstrong.
In a heartwarming moment, a busker who was playing a guitar and singing in what looks like a metro station, was greeted by a little girl who was mesmerised watching him perform. The girl stood rooted to her spot as the musician improvised the lyrics of a song for her.

A video of the sweet exchange was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Movement Tuesday. The musician was singing the song ‘What a wonderful world’ by Louis Armstrong. However, he changed the lyrics to “what a wonderful girl” as he said, “she is a very good audience”. The girl’s name was Medeea.

“This musician adapts this song for this wonderful girl. @bombonelle writes “You have to stop and enjoy the little things in life! They come so unexpected. This video will melt your heart!” says the caption of the video. The clip was originally posted by a woman named Nella Bombonelle, a Romanian living in the UK.

Watch the clip below:

Since being posted, the video has amassed 7.03 lakh views.

“Beautiful little girl! Great voice! Now let’s not forget to tip this man. Merry Christmas,” commented a user. “An audience of One! And Madea didn’t disappoint, she was taking it all in…… adorable,” said another. “This makes my heart feel so warm inside, thank you for sharing,” wrote a third.

