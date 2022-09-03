scorecardresearch
Little girl shows love for snakes on Instagram and it’s astonishing to watch

The girl named Ariana is popular on Instagram for bonding with her pet snakes.

A snake crawling into the bedroom is the stuff of nightmares for many, but there are some so fond of the reptiles that they keep them as pets. Like this girl named Ariana, who is popular on Instagram for bonding with her pet snakes. Her Instagram page called snakemasterexotics has more than 51,000 followers. “Just a girl and her passion for snakes,” says her bio.

In one of her videos, she is seen playing with a huge, black carpet python in her bedroom. Sitting on a carpet, Ariana is seen holding the tail of the python as it tries to wriggle free from her grip. It looks like the snake is trying to slither below the bed; however, she continues to pull it from behind, smiling and looking under the bed. “I think she wants to sleep,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana (@snakemasterexotics)

Posted three days ago, the video has received more than 77,000 views. “Lmao, she tried to get in da covers, so cute,” commented an Instagram user. “Hold him mi daughter,” said another. “Teach kids to love and respect all wildlife!” wrote a third.

In another video, she is seen sleeping on her bed and cuddling a yellow snake.

Ariana’s other videos show her playing with different types of snakes.

