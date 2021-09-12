‘Made my day’: Endearing video of toddler running to welcome her brothers home melts hearts online

Coming home from a long day at school is always a great feeling but when you have someone eagerly waiting for you, it becomes extra special. Now, a viral video of a little girl running to greet her three elder brothers has delighted everyone online.

In a clip that now seems to be breaking the internet, a wobbly toddler is seen trying to run as fast as she can on a sidewalk to meet three little boys coming back from school. As she spots them around the corner, she yells in excitement and gets a similar if not louder reaction from her brothers!

As they all run towards each other, the boys rush to greet and hug their little sister ‘Emmy’. Their group hug has left many emotional. Sharing the video, their mother Brittany said it happens “Every. Single. Time.”

Watch the video here:

Brittany has since uploaded another endearing video introducing her sons Lucas, Liam and Levi and daughter Emelia. “The love these kids have for each other is unreal,” she says.

From TikTok to Twitter, the video has made millions smile around the world. Commenting on the thread, many said that while they have a love-hate relationship with their own sibling, they hope the love among the four kids continues unchanged forever.

Well this helps humanity https://t.co/BQC1a5y0hD — Stewart Moore WESH (@Stewartmoore) September 11, 2021

i’m not crying you’re crying https://t.co/xJEEiR4lLN — Derek Johnson (@derekjGZ) September 11, 2021

If you’ve had a rough week watch how these big brothers greet their little sister each day when they get off the bus after school… https://t.co/0eit9SxAMo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 10, 2021

This is going to be a really hard day…here’s a little bit of love to brighten it ❤️ https://t.co/BDVAaEJK5A — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 11, 2021

The joy we all need today ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/tUkqgDYjnV — Emily Kemper, MD (@DrEmilyKemper) September 11, 2021

This is so cute it should illegal 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Xcr9LMwoLQ — Sarah-Lynn (@SarahNail23) September 11, 2021

My brother is old enough to get to school and back on his own but I’ve met him halfway back because I get worried sometimes pic.twitter.com/Q6HXAmiGQY — Sketch♡ (@shockarock) September 11, 2021

So precious!!!!! She’s so excited and what an amazing bunch of brothers!!! My daughter is 5, she’s the youngest and has 4 big brothers. She adores them and they all treat her like a princess!!! So sweet!!!♥️ — Machelle (@TheSubMama) September 10, 2021

Especially the oldest with the blue binder. Eas worrying if he’d mind the space and he did — Krishna G. Nadoli (@guruandsensei) September 11, 2021

so much love here 😭 i’m especially soft at how the left brother just drops his bag to give cuddles and how they all instinctively know to pause and be gentle with the little one — i put a taqueria on the roof⁷ (@tetebeanie) September 10, 2021

I love this new generations of siblings being friend is so wholesome. I remember when they just used to hate each other for the sake of it. — cheyyy 🤍✨🤍 (@cheyennebreezex) September 11, 2021