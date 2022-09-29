‘This made my day’: Little girl runs over and hugs singer performing on the street. Watch

Kids have the cutest and most heart-warming response to the things and people they love. In a video posted on Instagram, a little girl went over to a busker performing on the street and gave her a hug. The clip is winning over the netizens.

Shanilee, who sings and plays the guitar on the streets as a busker, posted the video on her personal Instagram account on September 9. The clip shows her singing a song when a little girl runs over to her and gives her a hug. The girl is named Alison. “I haven’t seen any cutest moment than that,” the musician says. Speaking in Spanish, Alison says, “She’s my friend.” The little girl says she wanted to say bye before leaving.

Also Read | Street performer in UK rakes in likes, views with touching rendition of Bollywood hits

Another video posted a few days ago shows how the girl went over to Shanilee and shook hands with her. Alison was playing with a balloon nearby when she heard Shanilee singing. Shanilee was distracted by the little girl and says, “She’s too adorable and taking my whole attention.” The girl then goes and shakes her hand. When asked her name, she says her name is “Aliton”. The incident happened when Shanilee was recording a TikTok livestream.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanilee (@sshanilee)

The video received more than 1.2 million views. Netizens loved the little girl’s reaction and said it made their day.

“Her face in the end processing that she has to say goodbye, so cute,” commented an Instagram user. “Kids really have the purest souls!!!!!,” said another. “You must be a very trustworthy and loving person. Little children sense these things,” wrote a third. Another person posted, “This made my day just so sweet and adorable.”