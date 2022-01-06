Watch: Tottenham player waves back at 4-year-old fan, makes her day

It’s often said kindness costs nothing but probably can mean the world to the one receiving it. In a beautiful example of the same, a football player waved at a little fan and the four-year-old’s electrifying smile upon being noticed is now melting hearts. The player too has been earning plaudits online.

Son Heung-min, a South Korean professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, was playing their last match of 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Attending the game was an avid fan, Delilah Thorpe.

Delilah, who adores Son a lot, was excited to see her hero up close and squeaked a little proclaiming her love for the 29-year-old striker. “Sonny I love you,” the girl was heard saying in a video made by her mother. When she added, “he can’t hear me”, her mother, reassuring her, added, “He did. He is a bit busy.”

But to their surprise, she was rewarded by a little wave and a big smile from Son, who ran past the stands while warming up. “He waved at me!” she excitedly reacts with a wide grin, overwhelmed by the gesture.

Her mother, Demiee, who lives with her family in West Sussex, told Daily Mail that Son is Delilah’s favorite player because “he always plays good,” and she “loves watching him score because when he scores, he pretends to hold a camera”.

They revealed that the mother-daughter duo call Son the “smiliest boy,” because “he is always smiling.” “Unfortunately, she has never met him, but it would be a dream to meet him,” the mother added.

The video garnered a lot of attention online and was even shared by the football club. As the clip delighted all online, many thanked Son for making the little girl’s day saying, she will treasure the moment for life.

