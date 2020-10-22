Watch: Priest raises hand to bless little girl, she gives him a high five

A little girl’s innocent act during her visit to the church has left netizens smiling after the video went viral on social media.

The clip, which has now been viewed over two million times, shows a little girl in a white attire and wearing a mask accompanying her mother while going up to the priest. However, when the priest raises his hand to bless the child, the little girl gives him a high five much to his surprise.

Amused by the child’s innocent gesture, the priest can be seen trying hard to control his laughter even as he continues to bless her as the mother pulls down the little girl’s hand.

Watch the video here:

Father is saying a blessing. The innocence of a child. They’re trying not to laugh. Best thing you’ll see today… pic.twitter.com/8ueI8JLhnf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 21, 2020

Since being shared online, the video garnered widespread attention from netizens. While many were amused, others wondered why the father was not wearing a mask.

You’re right. I was so taken with that “high 5” I didn’t notice. — Blue Butterfly (@NancyLiz12) October 21, 2020

Yup. I’m pretty sure I’m barred from heaven for the times I cracked up during mass as an altar boy. — Praeses Inepta (@Marco88570906) October 22, 2020

Totally agree. That’s some good parenting there 👍🏽 — Jihad O. Mahmud (@getloosenow) October 21, 2020

My son did this on his first day of school this year when the principal showed him how to hold his hands to be sanitized 🤷‍♂️ — Jacob Bruxer (@JacobBruxer) October 21, 2020

Seeing the world through the eyes of a child is a wonderful thing — Alicia White♿ (@AliciaWhite_59) October 21, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd