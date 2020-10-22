scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Watch: Priest raises hand to bless little girl, she gives him a high five

Amused by the child's innocent gesture, the priest can be seen trying hard to control his laughter even as he continues to bless her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 22, 2020 8:53:34 pm
girl high five father viral video, Rex Chapman, twitter, church father high five, trending, indian express, indian express news

A little girl’s innocent act during her visit to the church has left netizens smiling after the video went viral on social media.

The clip, which has now been viewed over two million times, shows a little girl in a white attire and wearing a mask accompanying her mother while going up to the priest. However, when the priest raises his hand to bless the child, the little girl gives him a high five much to his surprise.

Amused by the child’s innocent gesture, the priest can be seen trying hard to control his laughter even as he continues to bless her as the mother pulls down the little girl’s hand.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video garnered widespread attention from netizens. While many were amused, others wondered why the father was not wearing a mask.

