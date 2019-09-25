Girl finds out ‘truth’ about tooth fairy, her letter to parents wins the internet

A girl in the United Kingdom discovered the truth about the existence of the tooth fairy and her letter demanded answers from her parents is going viral.

The nine-year-old London resident demanded £100 in a note after realising that they’d been lying to her about the tooth fairy leaving cash in exchange for her teeth. Her note was shared by her father on Twitter, and other parents shared their own similar experiences.

Sam Freedman tweeted that when he attempted to put a one pound note under his eldest daughter’s pillow after she lost a tooth, he discovered the letter.

I think my eldest daughter may have figured out the whole tooth fairy thing… pic.twitter.com/p8oL39UYsQ — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 19, 2019

The letter, which had “Dear Tooth Fairy” crossed out and was addressed to “Dear mum and dad”, said “yes we know it’s you. STOP LYING” written in brackets.

“Just a little tip, leave 100 pounds instead of 1. (It’s a great idea),” the child wrote. “Anyway, have a nice night.”

She signed off: “Your-most-great-detective-at-finding-out-who-liars-are.” She then wrote her name and ended the letter saying she was their ‘favourite child’.

In a post script, she added: “What do you do with all our teeth? TELL ME.”

“What do you do with all our teeth?! TELL ME!” has absolutely finished me. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 19, 2019

On social media, people were impressed by her use of language and detective skills. One editor of a magazine even joking wrote, “not only already exposing scams, but also fearlessly zoning in on the key question. When can she join?”

