Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Little girl dances in front of elephant, gentle giant imitates her. Watch adorable video

The pachyderm’s act with its ears is also really cute to watch and the video has gone viral on social media.

elephant imitates little girl's dance, elephant video, elephant dances with girl, indian express The animal is also seen shaking its giant ears, trunk and tail.

Videos of children dancing are adorable to watch and lighten one’s mood. In one such video, a little girl can be seen making some lovely moves in front of an elephant, with the gentle giant imitating her. The pachyderm’s act with its ears is also really cute to watch and the video has gone viral on social media.

The clip shared by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra shows the little girl standing in front of the elephant. She shakes a leg and, within seconds, seems to have captured the elephant’s heart. The animal is also seen shaking its giant ears, trunk and tail.

“Who did better?” Kabra tweeted. The clip has amassed more than 32,500 views on Twitter. “Woohoo Even animals have emotions and feelings. So adorable,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Wow it means he loves the kids and kidding.” A third user wrote, “Can’t judge! But the animal certainly stands apart!”

Recently, a video showing an elephant slowly wriggling out of a building went viral on social media. The animal was seen scrambling to get out of a small door frame and eventually getting out after bending and manoeuvring its body. Many social media users speculated that the elephant could have entered the building after sniffing food.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 06:44:14 pm
